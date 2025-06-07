NFC Notes: Jared Goff, Jordan Love, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff is excited about the challenge of working with new OC John Morton and learning a new offense.

“It’s fun. It’s a challenge,” Goff said, via the team’s website. “It’s new stuff. It’s new communication. It’s different ways he likes to do things and learning each other. It’s a fun challenge. It’s something we’re working through every day and something that’s fun to overcome and get closer to where we want to be.”

Goff said he doesn’t anticipate wholesale changes to the offense, but does expect Morton to add new wrinkles to the unit.

“I’m sure the casual fan will notice some of (the changes),” Goff said. “Some of it is different. Some of it is the same. He’s got a long background of stuff he’s liked that he’s done, and he was here for a year through a lot of our success. There will be a lot of that carryover and some new. He has his flavor on the offense and has been doing a good job.”

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love appeared in two fewer games last season than in 2023, finishing with 770 less passing yards and six less touchdowns. Matt LaFleur dismissed any notion that Love regressed in 2024, pointing out his missed “significant time.”

“I think there’s like a narrative out there for whatever reason that he wasn’t as productive as the year before,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “Well, he missed significant time.”

Love is trying to block out outside noise.

“I mean, what is a step back is what I’d ask?” Love said. “You know what I mean? Everybody has different opinions, things like that. You got to block that stuff out. It’s all about the goals of the team at the end of the day. I’d say we won more games than we did the year before. That’s why I ask people, ‘What is a step back?'”

As for his goals this offseason, Love said he’s working on his accuracy, placement, footwork, and timing.

“Just trying to be as consistent as possible with accuracy, ball placement, things like that, the timing of my feet, timing up with the routes, trying to marry all that stuff up,” Love said.

Vikings

After missing his entire rookie year due to a knee injury, Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy is thrilled to be back on the practice field with a renewed appreciation for the game.

“It feels amazing,” McCarthy said, via Rob Kleifield of the team’s website. “When you get it taken away from you, you take every chance you get to be back out here and really appreciate it, really [make] the most out of it.”

Minnesota HC Kevin O’Connell is very pleased with McCarthy’s performance so far, considering he just had his first on-field work since the injury.

“You kind of forget the fact that this is really his first runway since the injury happened, and I think it’s just a credit to the work he put in,” O’Connell said. “You guys have heard me say it throughout the offseason, but there’s been a lot of lonely hours where it’s him and the training staff and the strength staff, and just the work he’s put in to get his body where he’s at, his arm feeling the way it is, and then of course, coming off the injury, his lower body feeling as good as it does to move the way he’s doing.”