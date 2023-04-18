NFC Notes: Jared Goff, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Per the Athletic’s Colton Pouncy, Lions QB Jared Goff says he and the front office are on the same page in terms of their plans at quarterback in the draft: “We’ve had good talks. …Everything’s been clear and open. Got all the trust in the world in Dan and Brad.”

Illinois DB Quan Martin had a top 30 visit with the Lions. (Ian Rapoport)

Packers

Illinois DB Quan Martin had a top 30 visit with the Packers. (Ian Rapoport)

Vikings

The Vikings have invested heavily in cornerbacks over the last 10 years or so. However, Kevin Seifert of ESPN writes that the Vikings could once again be looking to add more depth at the position this year.

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah made it clear that they will consider adding more help at corner.

“From a pure numbers basis,” Adofo-Mensah said, “obviously we’re going to add some people there.”

Seifert mentions that Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr would seem an ideal fit for their defensive scheme, but it doesn’t look like he’ll fall to them.

would seem an ideal fit for their defensive scheme, but it doesn’t look like he’ll fall to them. Some names to keep an eye on for Minnesota, according to Seifert, include Maryland’s Deonte Banks, Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes and possibly Michigan’s DJ Turner.