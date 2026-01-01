NFC Notes: Jared Goff, Malik Willis, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

The Lions are set to miss the playoffs, which means their roster will face questions going into the offseason. Detroit HC Dan Campbell said Jared Goff is not a concern of theirs and expressed confidence in the veteran quarterback.

“Jared Goff is stud. He’s an absolute stud,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “We’re fortunate to have him as a quarterback. He’s a winning quarterback in this league. He played at a very high level all season long. He played even better than he played the year before, and he’s continued to play better.”

Campbell reiterated that Goff is “going nowhere.”

“We’re thankful to have him. I’m thankful to have him,” Campbell said. “He’s an absolute stud, he’s a pro. He’s going nowhere.”

Campbell said TE Sam LaPorta wouldn’t have had a chance to return in the playoffs if the Lions made it, and still hasn’t completely healed yet. (Pouncy)

Packers

Packers QB Malik Willis has positioned himself to earn a significant contract in free agency. Packers DB Xavier McKinney said he isn’t surprised to see him show out.

“I’ve been seeing him do that since high school,” McKinney said, via The Athletic. “I’m never surprised. It never catches me off guard.”

Willis has established himself as one of the league’s premier backup quarterbacks, one who has true dual threat capabilities.

“It’s been really cool watching that and I’m really happy for him,” Packers OC Adam Stenavich said. “Every time we’ve needed him, he’s come through and done a nice job and given us a chance to win every game that he’s been in. We’ll see what the future holds for him, but I think he’s really helped himself out, for sure, with what he’s done the last two years here.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur added that Willis has worked on his pocket presence and also throwing on the run, which has allowed him to better utilize his legs in the passing game.

“I just think the consistency, understanding where his eyes need to be in relation to what his feet are telling him, I think he’s put a ton of work in just trying to stay a little bit more balanced when he’s in the pocket,” LaFleur said. “One thing that you see is pretty common amongst many right-handed quarterbacks is they’ll tend to, when they’re throwing left, tend to get a little bit off-balance and that can have some accuracy issues along with that. I think he’s done a really good job in that regard, just staying in better body position, which leads to better balance, which leads to better accuracy.”

LaFleur spoke with Micah Parsons following his ACL surgery: “He’s in great spirits, and sounded like everything went well. And he’s ahead of schedule already.” (Wood)

Vikings

Vikings DC Brian Flores had high praise for S Harrison Smith and said that he was one of the best and smartest players he’s ever been around.

“Harrison Smith is one of the best players I’ve ever been around, one of the smartest players I’ve ever been around,” Flores said, via Vikings Wire. “I’ve been around a few, you know, some really good ones, and he’s brought so much to this organization. He plays the game the right way, a purist of the game, someone who loves every facet of it. I just think he’s one of the best. . .I’m happy for him.”