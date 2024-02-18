NFC Notes: Jason Kelce, Adoree’ Jackson, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

When talking with The Team 980 Show host Kevin Sheehan, new Commanders HC Dan Quinn talked about his NFL history, and what this job means to him: “I had time to really dig in and recognize the things that went well leading to success, but also wanted to make sure I learned from the adversity too.“

The University of Washington hired former Commanders assistant coach Luke Del Rio as an offensive analyst, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. Del Rio was an offensive analyst with the Washington organization since 2020 and also served as assistant QBs coach as well since 2022.

Eagles

Eagles LT Jordan Mailata said there’s “no shot” C Jason Kelce returns to the team in 2024.

“There’s no shot,” Mailata said, via PFT. “You’re telling me he’s going shirts off in the games, gambling in the casinos, he’s coming back? No way. He’s having too much fun. He’s out there living his life. And I’m going to miss him for sure, man. This has been the greatest six years of my life for sure, being here in the NFL and getting to meet people like Jason Kelce.”

Eagles OLB Julian Okwara ‘s one-year deal is worth up to $2.675 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports the Eagles agreed to terms on a contract extension with special teams coordinator Michael Clay.

Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline notes Northern Iowa DT Khristian Boyd has 30 official visits scheduled during the upcoming draft process, due in large part to not receiving an invite to the Combine. Teams want to do their homework as Boyd tore up the Shrine Bowl.

has 30 official visits scheduled during the upcoming draft process, due in large part to not receiving an invite to the Combine. Teams want to do their homework as Boyd tore up the Shrine Bowl. Pauline doesn’t explicitly say if they are one of the teams with a visit scheduled but notes the Eagles are among the teams that have shown a lot of interest.

He adds the Eagles have also shown considerable interest in former CFL CB Qwan’tez Stiggers, who the NFL allocated to the draft instead of allowing him to sign with any team. He stood out at the Shrine Bowl and will have a pro day on March 15 in Atlanta.

Giants

Giants CB Adoree’ Jackson reflected on his impending free agency and said he’d like to continue his career in New York.

“I think it’s like when you and your girl are going through a tough time and everyone on the outside is looking for your downfall,” Jackson said, via Andrew Dunleavy of the New York Post. “The Giants are going to look for another corner and another team is going to look for a corner, which is me. I want to be there, but this is our break period. Technically, I’m not on the team, but my locker is still in the facility, and I go over there when I stay out [in New Jersey].”

Jackson admitted it would hurt to be let go from the Giants and feels he brings a lot to any team’s locker room.

“If I come back, it’s all good,” Jackson said. “If I don’t, is it going to hurt? It will, but I know it’s a business. At the same time, I know what I can do and the services that I bring to an organization — not just on the field, but being a locker-room presence and different things around the community. I’m hopeful [to be back], but you can never put anything past anybody.”

Jackson thinks New York is capable of winning a Super Bowl based on what he saw from the organization during its 2022 playoff run.

“I want to win a Super Bowl, and I know the Giants are capable of winning because we saw [in the 2022 playoff run] that it was a possibility. It boils down to the pieces and the staff being on the same page and doing the right thing to help us get there,” Jackson said.