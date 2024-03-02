NFC Notes: Jason Kelce, Dak Prescott, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

LSU WR Brian Thomas said he met with the Washington Commanders at the Combine. (Ben Standig)

said he met with the Washington Commanders at the Combine. (Ben Standig) The Commanders met with Oregon RB Bucky Irving at the Combine. (Standig)

at the Combine. (Standig) Texas RB Jonathan Brooks mentioned he had a meeting with Washington. (Standig)

Cowboys

Former NFL Executive of the Year Jeff Diamond told Matt Lombardo about the difficult situation the Cowboys find themselves in with an extension for QB Dak Prescott : “Dak has tremendous leverage because the team has to get a deal done. They probably have to do a four-year extension for between $210-220 million with a $50 million signing bonus pro-rated over five years and a low 2024 cap number to around $24 million in total to save them about $31 million against the cap this offseason.”

: “Dak has tremendous leverage because the team has to get a deal done. They probably have to do a four-year extension for between $210-220 million with a $50 million signing bonus pro-rated over five years and a low 2024 cap number to around $24 million in total to save them about $31 million against the cap this offseason.” PFN’s Adam Caplan talked to a veteran NFL contract negotiator who pegged the value for Prescott on his next deal somewhere in the neighborhood of $57-$60 million a year.

Caplan notes the scouts he’s talked to are skeptical that a running back will be selected within the first two rounds in April, so the Cowboys might need to take a bargain approach in free agency to address their need at the position if they don’t re-sign RB Tony Pollard .

. Caplan mentions Cowboys WR Michael Gallup is viewed as the fourth option in Dallas’ passing attack, and his salary is not in line with that perception right now. He’s a potential cut candidate before $4 million of his salary becomes guaranteed in mid-March.

is viewed as the fourth option in Dallas’ passing attack, and his salary is not in line with that perception right now. He’s a potential cut candidate before $4 million of his salary becomes guaranteed in mid-March. Louisiana RB Jacob Kibodi has had extended meetings so far with the Cowboys. (Ryan Fowler)

has had extended meetings so far with the Cowboys. (Ryan Fowler) Aaron Wilson reports Texas LB Jaylan Ford had an informal meeting with the Cowboys.

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman said there’s no reason to rush C Jason Kelce and his decision on his retirement.

“I know this, I don’t think there’s a scenario in any of our minds, starting with [owner Jeffrey Lurie], where Jason plays anywhere else,” Roseman said, via PFT. “He deserves the time to decide what he wants to do. Obviously, we’re gonna accommodate that because he doesn’t need to be rushed on that.”