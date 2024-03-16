NFC Notes: Jason Kelce, Drew Lock, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones addressed the frustration around Dallas’ lack of aggressiveness in free agency.

“Everybody certainly has that right,” he said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I know where the frustration is, it’s the fact that we haven’t had success in the playoffs to their satisfaction. Until we do that, then the criticism is certainly something that’s going to be there. We know that’s going to be there, but we’re going to stick with what we believe will ultimately get us a championship here for our fans. We don’t define ‘all in’ by what you spend in free agency. It’s keeping the core (together).”

Jones also talked about QB Dak Prescott‘s potential contract extension along with where they stand in the RB market.

“Dak’s been willing to work with us. We’ve had good discussions about him and his contract,” Jones said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “He’s all-in in working with us, and we’ve had personal discussions with Dak as well. Other than that, that’s all we’ll say about that, our negotiations with him. We want to keep that private. Won’t get into timelines, but certainly a priority of ours.”

“This is an organization that has been built on great backs, whether it’s Tony Dorsett, Herschel Walker, Emmitt Smith, Ezekiel Elliott or Tony Pollard. We’re big believers in backs. They bring a lot to the table. Unfortunately, we’re at a point where we have to make some decisions in terms of where we allocate dollars. … We feel like there’s going to be ways to address the running back situation in a more efficient way. We’ll see how that works out.”

Eagles

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie reflected on C Jason Kelce‘s career and said it would be hard to imagine him not suiting up for the team.

“Today is a bittersweet day, because while it is hard to imagine the Eagles taking the field without Jason Kelce in uniform, we are also excited to celebrate his career and support him as his journey continues,” Lurie said during Kelce’s retirement, via PFT. “Although Jason is retiring from the NFL, I have no doubt that he will continue to be successful in everything he does, and his impact on our organization and this city will reverberate for many years to come.”

Giants

New Giants QB Drew Lock revealed New York is sticking with QB Daniel Jones as the starter despite Seahawks GM John Schneider thinking Lock would get a chance to start.

“Daniel Jones is the starter on this team and that’s been conveyed to me,” Lock said, via Micahel David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “I need to come in and push Daniel to be the best he can be, and that’s the role that I played for Geno, that’s the role that I played for Teddy, that’s the role that Brett Rypien played for me when I was the starter in Denver. I’ve had both sides of this. I’ve been the guy to push the starter and I’ve been starter pushed by the backups, so it’s all about making that room the best it can be, and if we do that, the sky’s the limit for this team.”