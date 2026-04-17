NFC Notes: Jason Licht, Nick Scott, Draft Visits, Buccaneers, Panthers

Buccaneers

Bucs GM Jason Licht is confident that the team will be able to replace the leadership void left by WR Mike Evans and LB Lavonte David, adding that there are veterans already in place that can step up into that role.

“I feel strongly about this group of guys and the leadership that we have, starting with the quarterback,” Licht said, via PFT. “We have got Tykee [Smith], Calijah [Kancey], the entire offensive line, Bucky [Irving]. God forbid I leave out Vita. He’s been around for a long time, but in his own way, he has a lot of leadership. I think some of the players that we added with Alex [Anzalone] and Kenneth [Gainwell] and Miles [Killebrew] and I think all of those guys have been really good leaders so that will help supplement what we have.”

Panthers

NFL Media’s Cameron Wolfe lists a bunch of receivers, including USC WR Makai Lemon , as players the Panthers have interest in and who they have brought in for visits.

, as players the Panthers have interest in and who they have brought in for visits. Minnesota-Moorhead QB Jack Strand visited the Panthers. (Tom Pelissero)

visited the Panthers. (Tom Pelissero) Kentucky G Jalen Farmer had an official 30 visit with the Panthers. (Mike Kaye)

Panthers

The Panthers landed DE Jaelan Phillips and LB Devin Lloyd as free agents this offseason. Carolina S Nick Scott admitted he was playing “hard to get” as a free agent, but those signings inspired him to get a deal done quickly.

“As those signings were happening, I was still a free agent and playing a little hard to get. But once I saw those guys rolling it, I was talking to my agent like, ‘Hold on, man. Maybe let’s go ahead and reach back out to the Panthers. It looks like it could be a fun season, a good defense,’” Scott said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “That was exciting to see those guys. It definitely motivated me and my decision to come back here.”

Scott highly praised DC Ejiro Evero’s ability to put players in positions to succeed

“So just seeing guys like Devin and Jaelan get picked up, I can only imagine how his wheels are turning. You see what he did with Tre Moehrig. That to me is indicative of a guy that knows the game, a guy that knows his players and knows how to put them in positions to be successful,” Scott said. “Because (Moehrig) is doing what no other safety is doing in the league, playing on all three levels of the defense. So that’s a testament to (Evero), and I’m really excited about what he’s got for those new guys coming in.”

Panthers WR Jalen Coker is excited to see Carolina improve its roster after winning the NFC South, which snapped a seven-year playoff drought.

“What an opportunity for us to surround us with guys that can play. The more the merrier,” Coker said. “We’re gonna be a force to reckon with this year, and I think other teams feel that and the sky’s the limit for us.”