NFC Notes: Jauan Jennings, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks OL

49ers

49ers OC Klint Kubiak is hoping for more production from WR Jauan Jennings, who believes he is a No.1 wide receiver in the NFL.

“I think, if you ask Jauan, he says ‘I’m No. 1,'” Kubiak said Thursday, via NFL.com. “And that’s his mindset, and that’s why we love Jauan. That’s how he sees himself. He sees himself as a dominant player. I think you guys all saw last year when he got more chances, he played really, really well. So really fired up about Jauan.”

Cardinals

Heading into his second year with Arizona, LB Mack Wilson aims to lead by example to have a team with good chemistry to maximize their results on the field.

“Honestly, I feel like the closest teams are the best teams,” Wilson said via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “I think of my three years at Alabama (in college), how close we were and how we were able to build that camaraderie. That was my mission when I got here last year, ‘What can I do to bring this team closer, what can I do to be an asset to the locker room?'”

“I think I’ve been doing a good job of that in any way I can.”

Cardinals DL Darius Robinson said he added significant lean muscle but still weighs 285 pounds after the offseason. Per Urban, Robinson and WR Marvin Harrison Jr.’s physiques have changed the most.

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald highly praised their group of new offensive linemen following their rookie minicamp, including first-round pick Grey Zabel, sixth-round Bryce Cabeldue, and seventh-round Mason Richman.

“Great group overall. Really excited about our draft picks. Hard to give it a fair evaluation right now. You can see the skillset, the movement, things we see on tape, see the attitude. You know, we will work the finish and all that stuff when it becomes time, but really good first step with those guys. But it’s fun to see it come to life,” Macdonald said, via SeahawksWire.