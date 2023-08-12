NFC Notes: Javon Kinlaw, Kyler Murray, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

Now that his knee is back to full health, 49ers DT Javon Kinlaw is focused on making an impact defensively for San Francisco.

“The world gonna see, point blank, period,” Kinlaw told reporters on Friday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Playing with one-and-a-half legs is no good. You think about it every snap versus [having] two legs, two good legs. The body is improving as a whole. Just able to do some things I’ve never been able to do, so it gives me superior confidence.”

“I work at it every day,” Kinlaw added. “When you work at something every day, you get superior confidence over it. It’s all mind over matter, and right now, I’m in a great mental space. And nothing’s going to stop my knee because I work at it every single day. It’s a must. I don’t go a day without working on it.”

According to Cam Inman, 49ers TE George Kittle suffered an adductor strain and is out for a week. Inman also writes LB Dre Greenlaw pulled his hamstring in Thursday’s practice.

Cardinals

Cardinals OT D.J. Humphries said Kyler Murray is in a “good place” with his recovery from a torn ACL and has been impressed by his work ethic this offseason.

“He’s in a good place,” Humphries said, via Eric Williams of Fox Sports. “The way he’s attacked this thing the whole offseason has been impressive to watch. The O-line usually doesn’t get to see the quarterback work because they go work with a quarterback coach. Then they come back and you see the finished product.”

Humphries said Murray influenced him to be more productive in his own rehab from a back injury.

“But watching him work every day this offseason has been impressive for me, especially as an offensive lineman. I was excited to come in and get my rehab during the summer. I hate coming to the facility in the summer because you’re there so long throughout the season. But K1 [Murray] is going to be there, so I’m like, ‘Let me go ahead and get my rehab in.’ Just being in there, seeing him working through something so hard and being able to feed off that, it’s dope to be around,” said Humphries.

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown thinks Murray will do well under new OC Drew Petzing.

“He’s going to take it to a whole another level,” Brown said. “Kyler’s that guy. You put him in any offense, he’s going to raise the level of the offense. However we are looking without him out there, we’re going to look better when he’s out there.”

Rams

Rams fourth-round QB Stetson Bennett spoke about the extreme learning curve of the NFL and has been doing all he can to sit under the learning tree of veteran QB Matthew Stafford.

“Whenever they’re talking in playbook language, I’m like, I wish y’all would dumb it down so I can have a little bit of this conversation. Otherwise, I’m just sitting here grinning,” Bennett said, via Jori Epstein of Yahoo! Sports. “But whenever I do ask [Stafford] questions, and it’s me and him talking, he’s good about filtering and knowing what I understand. He speaks in my tongue, which has been nice.”