NFC Notes: Jaxson Dart, Deebo Samuel, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Command ers

Washington added a veteran playmaker this offseason by trading for WR Deebo Samuel for a fifth-round pick. After a few sessions together, Samuel is amazed by QB Jayden Daniels‘ veteran presence heading into his second year in the NFL.

“I feel like the man’s been here forever,” Samuel said, via Zach Selby of the team’s website. “He’s comfortable; he knows what’s going on; he knows where the ball needs to go. I just think he’s very smart.”

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury mentioned Samuel’s versatile usage with the 49ers and talked about getting him the ball in numerous ways.

“I was always so impressed with how [San Francisco 49ers Head Coach] Kyle [Shanahan] utilized him and did different things with him, and he’s a football player through and through,” Kingsbury said. “Even being out here at OTAs…he’s got a natural feel for things.”

“Just the myriad of ways you can use him. The touches you can get, he’s hard to tackle … And so just finding ways that he can continue to impact our offense and still get those other guys the football.”

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer is well aware of the team’s 30-year championship drought but is choosing to focus on the present.

“I don’t get caught up in the drought,” Schottenheimer said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “This is one year. This is the first year of mine as head coach.”

He also doesn’t think the team’s history creates more pressure on them and highlighted their undeniable Super Bowl aspirations.

“I think it’s to be celebrated. … We want to win a Super Bowl. We don’t hide from that.”

Giants

Giants’ first-round QB Jaxson Dart is following in the footsteps of Eli Manning from Ole Miss to New York. Manning commented on how he’s watched Dart develop over the years in Mississippi.

“I’ve been to some practices, and I’ve known Jaxson for the last three years, since he’s been at Ole Miss and gotten to watch his career. So I’ve been just impressed with Jaxson, because I’ve seen him get better every single year,” Manning said, via Robby Kalland of CBS Sports. “And that’s what you want your players to do, to make improvements — even though you’re playing well, not being content and wanting to make those improvements every day. So I’ve kind of seen that. It sounds like he’s doing that with the Giants. Every day, you’re going to learn something, and you’re going to make mistakes. That’s just part of it, but learning from those mistakes, not repeating those mistakes, and seems like he’s just trying to be there, earn the respect of his teammates and his coaches through his hard work.”

Manning told Dart he’s always available to lend advice.

“I’ve told him, Hey, I’m here to help in any way. I’m a phone call away, a text away, but I’m not getting in the way,” Manning said. “You got to figure out, this is your journey, this is your deal. But if there’s anything you need, happy to be here.”