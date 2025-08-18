NFC Notes: Jaxson Dart, Joe Milton, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys backup QB Joe Milton was 9-of-18 for 122 yards with an interception and a sack for a safety, yet HC Brian Schottenheimer told reporters he wasn’t concerned by Milton’s performance as much as he was the team’s output as a whole.

“I wouldn’t say I’m concerned,” Schottenheimer said, via Pro Football Talk. “We didn’t get into rhythm offensively. What we did in the first half against the Rams, I think we came out a little bit of a different mindset in terms of trying to run the ball. They got him. They fooled him a little bit on the safety on the third down there. We were trying to get the ball out of his hand fast. They showed down one side and brought the blitz from the other side, and it just spooked him. He’s got to try to throw that ball away, and his feet were kind of talking to him. It wasn’t just Joe. We have to be able to run the ball better. We have to be able to take care of the ball. He throws the ball with a lot of tempo. I thought [fullback] Hunter [Luepke] had a ball he could have made a catch on. . . . Again, you hit a couple of those things it gets you going. Sometimes you need somebody to help you make a play. I don’t think we did a great job of that.”

Schottenheimer was then asked if he believes the team can win with Milton at the helm, should QB Dak Prescott be injured.

“I think we have to believe that. I think we do believe that,” Schottenheimer replied. “Again, you put a game plan together for these guys. Whether you’re playing with Joe or you’re playing with Will, you’re going to have a plan of how you want to play. Hey, look, Cooper Rush has played in this league for a long time. What we did tonight, it didn’t surprise anybody in the first half. I’ve seen him do that for the last three years. Joe Milton is in year two. I’m not panicked. Again, it’s not just them. It’s us as coaches; it’s the other players; it’s all of us.”

Eagles

Eagles WR Jahan Dotson is entering his second year on the team after being acquired from the Commanders in August of last year. Philadelphia OC Kevin Patullo praised Dotson’s route running and thinks they can “put him anywhere” in their offense.

“He’s a really good route runner. That’s the one thing when you put the tape on or you watch him in person, his route running ability is really dynamic and I think his maturity of just being around the other guys, you can start to feel him in different ways in the offense,” Patullo said, via EaglesWire. “I think what he’s shown too is you can move him around. I don’t know necessarily if we knew that when we first got him, but now he’s in a spot where we can put him anywhere and we feel confident. So I think his game has grown tremendously from that standpoint.”

Giants

Giants QB Jaxson Dart has shown up in the preseason, along with his confidence that will likely earn him the team’s starting job at some point in the future. For now, it remains to be seen whether his opportunity will come sooner rather than later.

“I’m not scared,” Dart said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “When I go out there, I’m going to play the game I know how to play. … I think if you’re going to play scared as a quarterback, you shouldn’t be out there. I don’t think you can be an elite competitor if that is not your mindset, if that’s not how you approach everything. As a kid, you watch the stars on the biggest stages. That is what you remember forever. I think that’s always been something I’ve looked up to and want to make my lane in that.”