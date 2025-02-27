NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Commanders, Eagles, Travis Hunter, Giants

Commanders
- When asked about Commanders QB Jayden Daniels‘ strong rookie campaign, HC Dan Quinn said the quarterback continued to exceed their expectations: “He’s been remarkable. We never really talked about expectation, but he’s the one that defies those. He kept getting continuously better. The work ethic was there. What I saw early was this unique blend of confidence and humility. Going in, it was going to be about competition in our whole program. He was down for that, he knew it would take a few extra weeks, but it’d be worth it in the long run.” (Jonathan Jones)
Eagles
- Eagles GM Howie Roseman on losing players this offseason: “I’m not asking anyone to feel sorry for us. We have challenges because we have a lot of good players, and we have long-term contracts with a lot of our players who are in their prime. And so my expectations aren’t that we’re going to have to lose a lot of players, and that means that there are excuses for next season. It’s just it’s going to look different.” (Zach Berman)
- The Eagles have several impending free agents to address. Roseman said he doesn’t anticipate a big overhaul but admits there will be some inherent changes: “I’m not anticipating a lot of change in jerseys at our stadium over next year. I’m not saying that …But I think at the end of the day, too, to expect that it’s going to look exactly like it looked when we walked off the field three weeks ago it was, that’s probably not fair.” (Zach Berman)
- Roseman mentioned they understood this year’s offseason would be about “maintenance” of their roster after being active in last year’s market: “We felt like the opportunity was in last year’s free agency to sign some guys who could make a difference for our team knowing that this year was going to be mostly maintenance and trying to get guys back. Obviously, the play of a bunch of those guys is now affecting some of our decisions.” (Berman)
- Ryan Fowler reports that the Eagles and Panthers both had formal meetings with Florida DL Cam Jackson.
- Ole Miss EDGE Princely Umanmielan has met with the Chiefs, Eagles, and Buccaneers. (Mike Payton)
- Florida LB Shemar James has met with the Buccaneers, Cardinals, Chiefs, and Eagles at the combine. (Travis May)
Giants
- The Giants could be in position to take Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter at No. 3 overall. Dan Duggan notes New York views Hunter primarily as a cornerback, but is sure they would find a way to incorporate him at receiver.
- Hunter is an intriguing prospect with his ability to play both offense and defense. At the NFL Combine, the prospect said he “100 percent” wants to play on both sides but added it “depends on the organization.” (Chris Tomasson)
