NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Devin White, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Washington first-round QB Jayden Daniels is off to a historic start to his career as he has led the team to a surprising 4-1 record. Commanders WR Terry McLaurin outlined what makes Daniels great and cited his work ethic for his incredible early success.

“That’s something that jumped out right away, his anticipation, his ability to throw it on the run,” McLaurin said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “He has a lot of talent with being able to stretch the field vertically and horizontally. He can hit all the throws. Going into the season, we had to get a little better at the scramble drill—it really came from him becoming more confident keeping his eyes down the field. He uses his legs to prolong the play.”

“When you see him working hard and putting in the time each day, you make sure you’re on your Ps and Qs as well because you know he’s going to be prepared. As his wide receiver, I want to be on the same page as him. I’ve got to make sure I’m preparing just like he is.”

Eagles

Tim McManus reports the Eagles and LB Devin White agreed to terms on a deal that provides Philadelphia “financial relief” before being released.

agreed to terms on a deal that provides Philadelphia “financial relief” before being released. McManus writes White requested to be cut before the trade deadline so that he can avoid being subject to waivers.

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said the move reflects how they feel about their current inside linebackers group: “He was a good pro. It was disappointing for him. This shows how excited we are about the other ILBs in the room.” (Jeff McLane)

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll said WR Malik Nabers is still in the league’s concussion protocol and worked with trainers outside of practice on Wednesday: “He is doing better.” (Charlotte Carroll)

said WR is still in the league’s concussion protocol and worked with trainers outside of practice on Wednesday: “He is doing better.” (Charlotte Carroll) Daboll said RB Devin Singletary (groin) participated in Wednesday’s practice and is “trending in the right direction.” (Jordan Raanan)

(groin) participated in Wednesday’s practice and is “trending in the right direction.” (Jordan Raanan) Dan Duggan reports Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux ‘s expected timeline to recover from wrist surgery is 4-6 weeks.

‘s expected timeline to recover from wrist surgery is 4-6 weeks. Duggan writes Thibodeaux had a screw inserted in his wrist and being placed on injured reserve “would make sense” for the edge rusher.