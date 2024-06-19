NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders C Tyler Biadasz discussed building a rapport with first-round QB Jayden Daniels.

“Yeah, you do it,” Biadasz said, via Commanders Wire. “You take snaps. Legit, you take snaps, you literally go out on the field and be like, ‘Hey, I want to get like 20 snaps or whatever. Or, ‘How do you see this or how do you see that? It’s that development of a relationship, where it’s like, a brotherhood of like he’s coming in fresh out of college, so it’s like one of the things where this is the biggest work mode you have to be in, even though it’s on the OTA side and that you’re going into a break coming up, but like, it doesn’t stop. You consistently have to keep working at that craft because it’s a relationship that never ends. I think like it’s one of those things where each and every day, you have to keep putting that time in…….keep getting that 1% better every single day mindset……and he’s doing a great job on his end.”

Commanders HC Dan Quinn talked about how Daniels has done a great job executing his presnap reads: “Getting out of a bad play, get to a check, knowing where to go with the correct read. And at the end of it is just having command. That showed up early and it continues.” (ESPN)

Eagles

Eagles OL Mekhi Becton said that moving inside could help him create a competitive advantage due to his size. So far Becton has gotten reps all over the offensive line during the summer, including at guard even though he’s only played tackle so far in his career.

“There’s no 6-foot-7 guards,” Becton said, via PFT. “So, D-tackles are used to short people with shorter arms. I feel like I’ve got an advantage in that standpoint of my arms and arm length and being able to get on them quicker than they’re used to. . . . Guard is all hand work and you’ve got to be ready to fight going in.”

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen described what drew him to first-round WR Malik Nabers over the other talented players in the draft.

“I think at that position, (it’s) the toughness, some of the competitiveness. Some of the best ones I’ve been around, they have that,” Schoen said, via Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano. “What separates all the guys that are six-foot, 200 pounds and run a 4.45 — there’s a bunch of them out there — to me it always goes back to grit, toughness, tenacity. You can’t coach that. You can’t teach that. I think this kid best illustrates it.”