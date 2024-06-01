NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Trey Lance, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Throughout the early stages of OTAs, Commanders LB Bobby Wagner has been impressed by first-round QB Jayden Daniels.

“It’s early, but he shows the potential,” Wagner said, via Ben Standig of The Athletic. “You see the throws. You see the decisions that he’s making. You see the confidence that he has. You see the work that he’s putting in, too. He’s coming in early — whether it’s working out or putting in the film.”

“That’s the thing you look for as a vet, someone who wants it. And he definitely does.”

Commanders TE Zach Ertz has been impressed with Daniels through OTAs: “He really, really cares about this thing. He wants to be as good as he can possibly be. He’s working his butt off.” (Zach Selby)

Cowboys

Dallas traded for QB Trey Lance last season in exchange for a fourth-round pick, but he’s set to be a free agent after the season. Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones stated how excited they are to see Lance at practice and praised his effort from his first year with the team.

“Yeah, we’re excited to see him,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “He’s done nothing but impress around here. He’s a pro that works his ass off. No one gets to see him, because he hasn’t been on the field because we got him late. But we’re going to get to see him.”

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy highlighted the progress he’s seen from Lance: “Now starting to get the timing with the routes. …He’s close to being a master of the system. He has a really high understanding. …He just needs as many reps as he can.” (Michael Gehlken)

Eagles

noted he’s at 350 pounds this year and says he’s in better shape thanks to “cutting out the juice and shit.” (Jimmy Kempski) Philadelphia CB Isaiah Rodgers on coming back from a one-year suspension: “Year away took me closer to my love for this game. … This league don’t need anybody.” (Jeff McLane)

on coming back from a one-year suspension: “Year away took me closer to my love for this game. … This league don’t need anybody.” (Jeff McLane) Rodgers continued: “I made a mistake and I did my time and just being back around a great team and a great culture of guys — just finally getting in a locker room environment (and all that) back into my heart feels real good.” (Brooks Kubena)