NFC Notes: Jaydon Blue, Joe Schoen, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Dallas added sixth-round RB Jaydon Blue in the draft out of Texas to a room that lacks a clear-cut starter with Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. Texas RB coach and former Cowboys RB Tashard Choice highlighted Blue’s consistency shown during their playoff run in 2024.

“His maturity really showed during his last year, because he was hurt, knick knack, and wasn’t able to be full speed at times,” Choice said, via Tommy Yarrish of the team’s website. “And he never left. Stayed on time, stayed doing the right thing, stayed asking questions, and ultimately, once his body got healthy, you could tell he was actually Blue…”

Choice outlined Blue’s profile and compared him to Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs, whom he coached at Georgia Tech, because of their combination of high IQ and explosiveness.

“Super, super fast and really good in space, and can catch the ball out of the backfield, can run routes, he’s very smart. Him being put into space with his speed, and his stop and start, and able to make people miss in the open field, I think that’s what makes him really, really good.”

“They’re very similar. Both are very explosive, make plays out of the backfield, and very smart. I think Blue is very, very smart, I think Jah[myr] is the smartest running back I’ve ever coached.”

Eagles

The Eagles parted ways with several key defensive players this offseason, like DT Milton Williams, DE Josh Sweat, CB Darius Slay, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, DE Brandon Graham, CB Isaiah Rodgers and LB Oren Burks. When appearing on Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s podcast, DC Vic Fangio said it hurts to let players go, but he understands the salary cap situation Philadelphia was in.

“It’s just part of the way it goes. I would have loved to keep all those guys, but in the NFL the salary cap is real,” Fangio said.

Fangio expressed confidence in GM Howie Roseman‘s ability to re-tool their defense.

“In Howie we trust,” Fangio said. “This is his time of the year. He realizes we lost five staters on defense and two of the top backups that we had for those guys, so we need to get better. He’s done that in the offseason we got some guys, we have a draft coming, we have 20 picks over the next two years in the draft. What does that mean for next year? He can always trade picks in future drafts.”

Giants

The Giants used the No. 3 overall pick on pass rusher Abdul Carter out of Penn State, despite already having tremendous pass rushers on the roster in DT Dexter Lawrence and OLB Brian Burns. New York GM Joe Schoen isn’t afraid to stock up on players who can get after the quarterback, and he discussed their plan to get guys with a certain mentality and toughness.

“You can’t have enough pass rushers,” Schoen said, via Dan Salomone of the team’s website.

“We were talking on the way down just in terms of adding dogs and a certain type of mentality. I would say two years in a row with Malik’s (Nabers) competitiveness and the toughness that he plays with, and then you add another guy like that in the first round like Abdul Carter and the motor he plays with and the toughness and the violence, that can really help. And the identity question was mentioned. That can help develop an identity, those type of players, and the more of those guys that you can acquire, the more that can come to life.”