NFC Notes: Jaylon Johnson, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, said he would like to re-sign with Chicago but is fine exploring his options if he reaches free agency.

“I want to stay here,” Johnson said, via Andrew Seligman of the Associated Press. “I definitely want to get something done (here) first. But at the end of the day, if something doesn’t get done, then I’m not opposed to any other options. But I would love to stay here. So that’s that.”

Johnson reiterated he wants to stay put with the Bears and feels they are “building something special” in Chicago.

“I just couldn’t see myself anywhere else,” Johnson said. “It’s easy to say, oh, you want out of somewhere until you get it and then it’s like, ‘Ah, this may not be quite what I want.’ But I would say for me, I want to stay here and I want to not make that transition now. I feel like we’re building something special, too, especially with the guys in the locker room. I don’t think it’s something I can get anywhere else. I would like to stay and continue to build and make this better, and (expletive), I want to win some games and get to the playoffs and make a push with the Chicago name, too.”

Lions

With their win over the Vikings, the Lions have won the NFC North for the first time since its formation in 2002. It is their first division title since the 1993 season when they played in the NFC Central.

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur thinks LB De’Vondre Campbell‘s post on social media about refusing to play while injured is a reflection of his frustration with his lingering ankle injury.

“He’s missed some games and he’s been battling through,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “He’s missed games this year. He’s been on and off the injury report. Certainly I think that comes with a lot of frustration when you don’t feel you’re at your best because of health reasons. So we just think it’s best at this time to kind of give him the week, and we’ll see where we’re at after this week.”

Campbell wouldn’t answer questions about his social media post.

“I’m not answering no questions about nothing that happened on the internet,” Campbell said. “You all want to talk about the Panthers, we can. But I ain’t answering no questions about nothing on no internet.”

LaFleur had a conversation with Campbell about his frustration and has the “utmost respect” for the linebacker.

“I’m not going to get into the details of our conversation,” LaFleur said. “But certainly he’s a guy that, like I said, I’ve still got the utmost respect for him, how he handles his business, how he prepares to play the game of football, all the extra things that he does that I’m well aware of, how he tries to get his body right, because this is a long season, right? And it takes a toll on their body, no question about it. I just think he’s extremely frustrated. Sometimes that happens.”