NFC Notes: Jaylon Johnson, Harrison Smith, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson said USC Caleb Williams will have to prove himself but also emphasized the importance of getting to know him.

“What you did in college, the Hollywood, it’s like ‘nah, you gotta prove yourself,’” Johnson said, via PFT. “That stuff, like, that doesn’t matter. You gotta get to know him, too. I think there’s a fine line between trying to prove a point to him but you also gotta get to know him. Because at the end of the day, we want him to be the absolute best he can be. That’s what we’re bringing him in for to win games. I think truly just learning who he is as a person and learning him deeper than just all the Hollywood stuff you see, but actually trying to learn and get to know him and then knowing what pushes him.”

Michigan DE Jaylen Harrell met extensively with the Bears as a part of his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Packers

According to Ryan Fowler, the Packers are hosting a top-30 meeting with Florida State CB Jarrian Jones .

. Green Bay is hosting a top-30 visit for Northern Iowa DT Khristian Boyd (Fowler)

Vikings

According to Ben Goessling, the Vikings Harrison Smith ’s deal covered the final two years of his contract and cleared $11.9 million in 2024 cap space. ’ restructure of S’s deal covered the final two years of his contract and cleared $11.9 million in 2024 cap space.

Smith’s cap number was reduced by $15.5 million for 2025 and includes a $7 million guarantee for the Super Bowl. It has a $1.49 million base in 2024 and $1.255 million base in 2025.

Northern Iowa DT Khristian Boyd has an official visit scheduled with the Vikings, among many others. (Ryan Fowler)

has an official visit scheduled with the Vikings, among many others. (Ryan Fowler) Florida State DL Braden Fiske met with the Vikings before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Vikings before his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Missouri CB Kris Abrams-Draine met with the Vikings before his pro day. (Justin Melo)

met with the Vikings before his pro day. (Justin Melo) Texas DT Byron Murphy II has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Vikings. (Tony Pauline)