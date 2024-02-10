NFC Notes: Jaylon Johnson, Kirk Cousins, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson told NFL.com that his “heart’s definitely in Chicago” but his “mind’s definitely on the money” as he prepares for free agency.

“Heart’s definitely in Chicago, mind’s definitely on the money,” Johnson said. “So, I mean, we’ll figure out if we can make them both come together and get something done. I’m looking forward to see what’s to come.”

Johnson was also asked if he believes he’s established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the game.

“No doubt. No doubt,” Johnson said. “I think just, like I was saying, just through my career, just continuing to get better, continuing to get better.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell is committed to the culture he has created in Detroit and doesn’t anticipate the team adding any talent that doesn’t fit what they are trying to build.

“Yeah, I think the whole point was to create a core that had certain standards,” Campbell said, via LionsWire.com. “Obviously, they’ve got to be good players and we have that. But they’ve got to be a certain way and there’s got to be a certain mindset and a certain identity, and we have that with our core. And we’ve got to add pieces that are like-minded.”

“We’ve got to add more talent, more competition that thinks the same way that group of guys in that locker room does,” Campbell added. “And it’s non-negotiable if it’s not. There’s no level of talent that is worth bringing something that doesn’t fit what we’re about in there. There’s no level of talent that is worth bringing something that doesn’t fit what we’re about in there.”

Lions GM Brad Holmes ‘ message to fans: “It’s only gonna get better. We’re only gonna get better. I don’t want anybody to think that this is a one-shot, Cinderella, magical journey.” ( Eric Woodyard

‘ message to fans: Holmes says the organization will give C Frank Ragnow time and space to figure out his future, as he has dealt with injuries to his toe, back, knee, and ankle and has an inoperable toe condition. (Kyle Meinke)

time and space to figure out his future, as he has dealt with injuries to his toe, back, knee, and ankle and has an inoperable toe condition. (Kyle Meinke) Jordan Schultz reports that the Lions are hiring Deshea Townsend as their new passing game coordinator.

Vikings

Vikings free agent QB Kirk Cousins said in an appearance on the Pat McAfee show that he’s hoping to return from his Achilles injury and be available for offseason workouts.

“My hope is to get back fast enough where I can be a part of OTAs and minicamp,” Cousins said.

Cousins was asked about his future, but he declined to offer much beyond the fact that it’s a waiting game at this point.

“The reality is we’re still a month away and then we’ll start to know more,” Cousins said.