NFC Notes: Jaylon Johnson, Matt LaFleur, Brian Gutekunst, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears S Jaquan Brisker hopes the team opts to keep their players instead of trading them away in a rebuilding year.

“Even back in the day, you see guys like Brian Urlacher, Lance Briggs, Charles Tillman, those guys stayed with the Bears forever,” Brisker said, via PFT. “You got to pay those guys the same dues with these guys too. I feel like we got to go back to the old generation where we have loyalty to the players, we keep players on the same team.”

The Athletic’s Adam Jahns notes the Bears’ top trade candidate who would draw the most interest from other teams is CB Jaylon Johnson . While the Bears don’t want to trade Johnson, he’s in the final year of his deal, so if it becomes clear they won’t be able to re-sign him, it makes sense to potentially trade him.

. While the Bears don’t want to trade Johnson, he’s in the final year of his deal, so if it becomes clear they won’t be able to re-sign him, it makes sense to potentially trade him. Jahns adds Bears OL Cody Whitehair is another name to watch. The veteran was moved to center from guard once Bears OL Teven Jenkins returned, but then was benched for OL Lucas Patrick after some struggles with the snaps.

is another name to watch. The veteran was moved to center from guard once Bears OL returned, but then was benched for OL after some struggles with the snaps. Per Courtney Cronin, the Bears are expected to start QB Tyson Bagent this week against the Raiders as QB Justin Fields is considered doubtful to play due to his dislocated thumb.

Lions

Lions RB Craig Reynolds has a great story as a former undrafted free agent who has carved out a role on one of the NFL’s best teams. Now he’s in line for a bigger role with other injuries in the backfield and his teammates couldn’t be happier that he’s getting an opportunity.

“He’s a guy that’s like us as an offensive line; we love him,” Lions LT Taylor Decker said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “We love Craig. He adds a lot to this team and this organization. I was just happy to see him get some plays out there, and they were good plays. He was running hard. If you could just roll a bunch of different backs in there, two, three, maybe even four backs that can run the ball, that keeps them fresh. The defense is having to chase them. I was just happy for him.”

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler note the Lions’ success on defense will likely make DC Aaron Glenn a hot head coaching candidate again this offseason.

a hot head coaching candidate again this offseason. Lions HC Dan Campbell on a contract extension with QB Jared Goff: “He’s playing at a high level and he needs to be with us.” (Dave Birkett)

Packers

The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman says it’s way too early to begin speculating about HC Matt LaFleur ‘s job security and that LaFleur likely has enough leash to have a hand in picking the next quarterback if Jordan Love doesn’t work out this year or next.

‘s job security and that LaFleur likely has enough leash to have a hand in picking the next quarterback if doesn’t work out this year or next. He adds GM Brian Gutekunst is safe as well and his seat won’t start warming up unless Love doesn’t work out.