NFC Notes: Jerry Jones, Adam Peters, Dan Quinn, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

“I don’t anticipate that being an issue at all,” Jones said, per the team website. “If they take the job, they will be coordinator of the Cowboys. They would be looking at that right there and all that goes with that. If they’re aspiring, they know there’s a chance to be a head coach someplace, because the one that just left is.”

Jones was also asked about Dan Quinn leaving for his second NFL head coaching stint, this time within the division as he joins the Commanders.

“I felt ultimately two years ago that Dan wanted a head coaching job, so it doesn’t surprise me that he’s landed a head coaching job,” Jones said. “I couldn’t look at a crystal ball and see what direction that might go back then, but it doesn’t surprise me — the fact that he’s got head coaching credentials [and] been to a Super Bowl.”

Eagles

Eagles WR Devon Allen tore his ACL at practice in December, his third total torn ACL while playing football, but still believes he can compete in the Summer Olympics in August.

“It really just comes down to the way my body is built,” Allen said, via LetsRun.com. “What makes me me is that I apply a lot of force to the ground and sometimes I can’t stop that force as well as I can apply it. And I couldn’t really tell you. The play I that injured my knee on, I’ve done probably 100 times this season, the same route, the same kind of movements.”

“It’s not a death sentence anymore, and every time I’ve come back, I’ve come back faster and stronger,” Allen said of his ACL tears. “So that’s kind of what I’m hoping for with this next recovery. Obviously, it’s not ideal. I would prefer not to have to go through rehab again. But hey, that’s sports. Especially at this level, we’re pushing our bodies to the limit pretty much 24/7. And for me even more so because I don’t get a rest. I’m going back-to-back seasons where I’m going track to football, football to track.”