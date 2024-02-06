NFC Notes: Jerry Jones, Adam Peters, Dan Quinn, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders
- The Athletic’s Dianna Russini and Ben Standig confirm other reports that Commanders HC Dan Quinn, while a leading candidate for Washington’s coaching vacancy, was not the top choice for the whole search.
- The Commanders wanted Lions OC Ben Johnson or Ravens DC Mike Macdonald, but Johnson withdrew from the search and Macdonald took the Seahawks’ coaching job despite an offer from Washington. Russini and Standig added Seattle offered a higher salary on a six-year contract instead of the standard five.
- People around the league were particularly offended that Johnson withdrew from the search while Washington’s hiring committee was in flight to Detroit, even though they were also interviewing Lions DC Aaron Glenn: “Outrageous. Simply outrageous. That’s not how you conduct business. It is how you ruin your reputation.”
- Standig and Russini write there’s a view in NFL circles that Johnson prefers to focus on game plans and strategy rather than leading a locker room, and that he’s apprehensive about taking a head coaching job for that reason. They add these sources theorize Johnson’s agent hoped to land him an offer he couldn’t refuse with his reportedly high salary demands.
- Other executives defended the hire of Quinn to the Athletic and the perception that Washington mismanaged the search: “People are going to bang on the hire, but (Washington) wanted a leader and got one. (Dan) will bring great energy, passion and the ability to connect and gain respect with his players. There will be no shortcuts. That team will play with toughness, or those players won’t be there. He’s just as good a person outside the building.”
- Standig and Russini add when the search committee reassessed, they explored the idea of hiring former Patriots HC Bill Belichick, prompted by owner Josh Harris who wanted to be thorough. But despite reaching out to Belichick, those talks didn’t get far.
- Another exec theorized the Commanders never considered former Titans HC Mike Vrabel because new GM Adam Peters is friends with Titans GM Ran Carthon: “The Commanders passed on Vrabel because of Ran Carthon. He fired (Vrabel). Adam Peters was not going to hire the coach that his friend just fired. That’s how this works sometimes.”
- Peters says the Commanders have not started their QB evaluation process yet but will have urgency when figuring it out this offseason. (JP Finlay)
- He commented the following about the quarterback situation: “We just got started, so we haven’t even had discussions yet as a staff with that. Obviously, it’s the most important position on the field, and we’re going to put a lot of time into it. But as of now, we haven’t even gotten started on that one.” (Ben Standig)
- Peters has met with all the team’s scouts: “It’s a really good group. If we have a chance to add some people, we will, but I don’t foresee making changes through the draft process.” (Nicki Jhabvala)
Cowboys
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked if the team would have difficulties finding their new defensive coordinator given that HC Mike McCarthy has only one year left on his contract.
“I don’t anticipate that being an issue at all,” Jones said, per the team website. “If they take the job, they will be coordinator of the Cowboys. They would be looking at that right there and all that goes with that. If they’re aspiring, they know there’s a chance to be a head coach someplace, because the one that just left is.”
Jones was also asked about Dan Quinn leaving for his second NFL head coaching stint, this time within the division as he joins the Commanders.
“I felt ultimately two years ago that Dan wanted a head coaching job, so it doesn’t surprise me that he’s landed a head coaching job,” Jones said. “I couldn’t look at a crystal ball and see what direction that might go back then, but it doesn’t surprise me — the fact that he’s got head coaching credentials [and] been to a Super Bowl.”
Eagles
Eagles WR Devon Allen tore his ACL at practice in December, his third total torn ACL while playing football, but still believes he can compete in the Summer Olympics in August.
“It really just comes down to the way my body is built,” Allen said, via LetsRun.com. “What makes me me is that I apply a lot of force to the ground and sometimes I can’t stop that force as well as I can apply it. And I couldn’t really tell you. The play I that injured my knee on, I’ve done probably 100 times this season, the same route, the same kind of movements.”
“It’s not a death sentence anymore, and every time I’ve come back, I’ve come back faster and stronger,” Allen said of his ACL tears. “So that’s kind of what I’m hoping for with this next recovery. Obviously, it’s not ideal. I would prefer not to have to go through rehab again. But hey, that’s sports. Especially at this level, we’re pushing our bodies to the limit pretty much 24/7. And for me even more so because I don’t get a rest. I’m going back-to-back seasons where I’m going track to football, football to track.”
- Dan Graziano reports that Broncos DB coach Christian Parker is expected to leave to take a position on the Eagles’ defensive coaching staff.
