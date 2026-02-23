NFC Notes: Jerry Jones, Laremy Tunsil, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders GM Adam Peters spoke about veteran LT Laremy Tunsil and the respect that he commands in the team’s locker room.

“Incredibly hard worker, and then on the field, I thought [Laremy] was one of the better left tackles, if not the best in the league,” Peters said at his season-ending press conference, via Ben Standig’s Last Man Standig. “He didn’t get recognition for the Pro Bowl, which I was disappointed in, but if you look at the metrics, he did a great job.”

“I don’t think there’s a better left tackle or offensive lineman in the league this year. He takes the set that he wants to take every single play. He reacts appropriately. He doesn’t overreact. As a football nerd, awesome to watch.”

Cowboys

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said they will franchise tag WR George Pickens in the next week: “We think the world of him. We want him here.” (Judy Battista)

Jones also talked about making any trades this offseason to improve the roster: “It’s tough to predict, we’re certainly open-minded to it. Always open-minded to trading. If the right guy is the perfect fit, then we would certainly look at it.” (Jon Machota)

Regarding owner Jerry Jones saying they could bust the budget to get things done, Stephen Jones instantly pointed to the defensive side of the ball: “We want to fix this defense. We feel really good about the offensive side of the ball now that we got Javonte [Williams] done, and we know we’ll have George [Pickens] back… Obviously, we’ve spent a lot of time on it already, in the offseason, revamping the defensive coaching staff, and now we’ll take the next steps, which are to improve the personnel on that side of the ball.” (Machota)

, but Machota said it sounded like they are still evaluating his potential fit in new DC defense. Jones also commented on LB DeMarvion Overshown, with him entering the final year of his rookie deal: “I think the biggest thing is that, availability. Certainly, no one wants to play the game more than him, I can assure you that. Obviously, he needs to put together a full season, and if he does, I think it’s going to be a great season… The only question mark he has is the injury issues that he’s had, you know, getting through a full year.” (Machota)

Eagles

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Eagles are expected to promote quality control coach Montgomery VanGorder to assistant QBs coach.