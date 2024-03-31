NFC Notes: Jerry Jones, Saquon Barkley, John Mara, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders OL Michael Deiter signed a one-year deal with a minimum $1.125 million base salary, a $320,000 signing bonus, up to $255,000 in per-game active roster bonuses and a $100,000 workout bonus. (Over The Cap)

Commanders OT Cornelius Lucas signed a one-year deal with a minimum $1.21 base salary, guaranteed, a $1 million signing bonus, up to $510,000 in per-game active roster bonuses and an $80,000 workout bonus. (Over The Cap)

Notre Dame DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste will have a 30 visit with the Commanders. (Ryan Fowler)

will have a 30 visit with the Commanders. (Ryan Fowler) According to Aaron Wilson, Western Carolina CB Rod Gattison is visiting the Commanders.

is visiting the Commanders. Notre Dame CB Cam Hart has an in-person visit scheduled with the Commanders. (Justin Melo)

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he isn’t currently concerned with being all-in on the team winning the Super Bowl this season and is instead hoping to win more games with less talent than they have had in the past.

“I have been more all-in before,” Jones said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “By any definition and I have more all-in to make a run back to the line of scrimmage then I’ve been to run for 50 yards. It took more all-in to just get back to the line of scrimmage than it did to run for 50 yards. Sometimes that is a bigger challenge. That is really the gist of what we’re about this year. We’ve got to get it done. I think that we have been in a situation where we can get it done with lesser. More doesn’t necessarily beat Green Bay. There are other things. Maybe having it better strategically in different spots, but more than necessarily beat them, either. So we’re going to be asked to do some things different because we’ve got some different players.”

“What we doing here can hit the next five years because it can impact us that far,” Jones added. “So you’ve got some real, real decisions. We have huge amounts of money that hit our cap for dollars we’ve spent on players for either a period of time when they played or the player himself that won’t be here in the future. We won’t be getting an ounce out of them in 2024.”

Temple LB Jordan Magee is scheduled to take an official visit with the Cowboys. (Justin Melo)

is scheduled to take an official visit with the Cowboys. (Justin Melo) BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia will have an official 30 visit with the Cowboys. (Tony Pauline)

will have an official 30 visit with the Cowboys. (Tony Pauline) According to Dane Brugler, Marshall RB Rasheen Ali has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Cowboys.

Giants owner John Mara gave his team the opportunity to draft a quarterback if they fall in love with one in the first round.

“If they fall in love with a quarterback and believe that it’s worth pick No. 6 or moving up, I certainly would support that,” Mara said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Mara admitted that the team brass was indeed looking at quarterbacks during the pre-draft process.

“I know they’re looking at the quarterbacks. You’ve seen that,” Mara said. “They’ve gone to some of the pro day, we’ve had some of those guys in. I don’t think they’re even close to making a final determination yet as to which way we’re going to go on that. Those discussions will happen over the next few weeks.”

Mara added that drafting a quarterback doesn’t mean QB Daniel Jones time in New York is over.

“No, I don’t think so,” Mara said. “Why not let them both compete? Let them both compete and let the better man win.”

Mara also vowed to not get in the way of roster construction for his team.

“I let the general manager and head coach build a roster. We’ve operated the same way for many years here,” he said. “If they have a conviction about a player, I’m not going to get involved. I’ll question them about it. I’ll make them defend their position. But the only time I’m going to get involved and exert any influence is if I think it’s a conduct issue off the field. And that has happened. Not with the group but in the past on very rare occasions. In terms of them evaluating the players, if they have a conviction about a player and want to draft one, get one in free agency, then all I want to make sure is that both of them are on the same page.”

Mara would support the staff if they were to “fall in love” with a QB at pick three in the draft this year. Mara mentioned New York is taking a look at QBs at the moment. (Connor Hughes)

Mara was not pleased to see RB Saquon Barkley leave and reached out to Barkley after to let him know. He had hoped to bring Barkley back and told GM Joe Schoen he “wouldn’t be thrilled” if Barkley stayed in the division. (Hughes)

leave and reached out to Barkley after to let him know. He had hoped to bring Barkley back and told GM he “wouldn’t be thrilled” if Barkley stayed in the division. (Hughes) When it comes to HC Brian Daboll , Mara said there are times he wants Daboll to “tone it down” but he doesn’t think his behavior is an issue. (Hughes)

, Mara said there are times he wants Daboll to “tone it down” but he doesn’t think his behavior is an issue. (Hughes) According to Art Stapleton, the Giants plan to bring Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. for a top-30 visit. They hosted Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy and UNC QB Drake Maye earlier this offseason.

for a top-30 visit. They hosted Michigan QB and UNC QB earlier this offseason. Duke OL Graham Barton and Jacob Monk had dinner with the Giants before their pro day. (Tony Pauline)