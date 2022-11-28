NFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo feels fortunate to only be dealing with knee soreness after taking a low hit from Saints DL Malcolm Roach, which drew a penalty.

“You’ve got to be smart as players, look out for one another,” Garoppolo said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “There’s no place for that. I’m all right. A little sore but nothing bad.”

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell has a possible MCL sprain, with HC Kyle Shanahan adding it's not as serious as the one he sustained in Week 1. (Matt Maiocco)

Shanahan said RB Christian McCaffrey dealt with “knee irritation” during the game. (Eric Branch)

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury and QB Kyler Murray used the bye week to get on the same page about a few things and establish clear communication going forward after some contentious moments in the first part of the season.

However, there's still not a good feeling around the league about the Cardinals, who were 4-7 entering Week 12. One league source told CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones they had serious doubts about Kingsbury's leadership ability.

Kingsbury, Murray, and GM Steve Keim were all extended this offseason, which complicates speculation about their future in Arizona. A league executive told Jones they were confused as to why Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill signed off on those deals when he didn’t have to, and theorizes that once he wanted to do one, he felt like he had to do all three.

Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post writes the Cardinals are one of the teams people who traffick in the coaching cycle are eyeing as a potential vacancy.

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins was fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct due to taunting against the 49ers. (Ian Rapoport)

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury when asked if he is concerned about his job security: “I’m not.” (Josh Weinfuss)

Kingsbury said OT D.J. Humphries (back) will not return this season. (Darren Urban)

The Seahawks have now dropped two straight games to fall to 6-5 after an overtime loss to the Raiders in Week 12. Seahawks QB Geno Smith said they have to adjust because they’re not going to be sneaking up on anyone anymore after their 6-3 start to the season.

“The reality is we’ve gone from the hunter to the hunted,” Smith said via FOX Sports Eric Williams. “People want to play us. And as a young team, we’ve got to learn how to go out there and win those games — that’s the next step in our evolution. We’ve got to understand the moment, capture the moment and take advantage. We had plenty of opportunities to go out there and win that game, finish it late. And we just didn’t get it done.”