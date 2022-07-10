NFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
- Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times says there’s “not a chance” of the Buccaneers trading for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, in response to speculation about the possibility.
- Stroud cites an unnamed member of the coaching staff who told him: “If (Garoppolo) could throw a deep ball, he would’ve won two Super Bowls already.”
Falcons
- ESPN’s Michael Rothstein lists Falcons LB Deion Jones as a veteran cut candidate, although he adds it’s not a guarantee Jones isn’t playing for Atlanta this fall.
Panthers
- Joseph Person and Zac Jackson of The Athletic, citing multiple sources, reports that the Panthers were the “only serious suitors” for Baker Mayfield while the Browns discussed the situations with teams this offseason.
- According to The Athletic, Browns GM Andrew Berry called Mayfield’s agent, Tom Mills, and instructed him to figure out the financial plan with Mayfield’s contract and the Panthers.
- Person and Jackson write that Carolina initially wanted Mayfield to take a pay cut of over $7 million but the quarterback was only willing to give up $3.5 million of his guaranteed salary.
- The Athletic adds that HC Matt Rhule and GM Scott Fitterer wanted Mayfield to participate in their minicamp last month in order to learn OC Ben McAdoo‘s system, but owner David Tepper wanted to avoid overpaying for the quarterback.
