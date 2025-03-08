NFC Notes: Joe Schoen, Darius Slay, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

When asked about the Cowboys’ approach this offseason, owner Jerry Jones wouldn’t characterize them as being “aggressive” in free agency.

“I don’t think aggressive is the right word,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I’m not looking at free agency as a place to fill voids.”

Cowboys executive Stephen Jones said they are always looking at the trade market and make “efficient” moves.

“We go to teams all the time,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Wednesday of trade possibilities. “We’re fishing and looking for an efficient move that makes sense from a draft-pick standpoint and a salary-cap standpoint. We’re always in the market for that. Last year was a real exception because (we were) staring down the barrel, which most people don’t have, getting Dak signed, getting CeeDee signed and ultimately getting Micah (Parsons) signed, which is still our goal.”

As for having the No. 12 overall pick, Stephen Jones said they are “comfortable” picking high in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“We feel comfortable picking (high in the draft), that we can get guys and obviously those work a lot better in a salary-cap situation than going out and giving up those picks and turning around and (having to pay a new contract),” Stephen Jones said. “That’s a double whammy when you’re losing your picks, which are usually what help you with your cap, and you trade for a player that if you’re going to give up a high pick then you want to have a lot of years (of them under contract) and usually that’s a long-term, pricey contract.”

Eagles

CB Darius Slay, who was recently released by Philadelphia, said there was no hard feelings and he’s open to a return to the team.

“It is part of the business and, nah, I’m not hurt about it,” Slay said, via PFT. “I’m not sad about it. This is what I signed up for. I knew I gave that team everything I had, gave that organization everything I had. So it’s always a possibility, though, of your boy coming back. . . . This time, I’m just thankful I could get ahead of free agency if I find me a good destination for myself. But hopefully, we’ll see how the Eagles do. If the Eagles do something nice, they know I’d love to be back. They know that. They know that. And I understand how this game is. Teams get younger, teams save cap space because they pay younger guys for their future. And that’s why I said there are no hard feelings.”

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen is committed to taking “big swings” at a quarterback this off-season, The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote.

According to Duggan, the Giants offered Rams QB Matthew Stafford a contract that would’ve paid up to $100 million guaranteed in two years. With him staying in Los Angeles, the Giants have explored all options, including QB Aaron Rodgers and trading up to the first overall pick in order to secure their franchise player.