NFC Notes: John Franklin-Myers, Bears’ Draft Visits, 49ers, Giants’ Contracts

49ers
- Regarding the 49ers acquiring DT Osa Odighizuwa, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports San Francisco tried to sign DT John Franklin-Myers before he landed with the Titans, and acquiring Odighizuwa became their focus once Franklin-Myers was unavailable.
- The 49ers had front office personnel at Wyoming’s pro day for TE John Michael Gyllenborg. (Tony Pauline)
Bears
- Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter met formally with the Bears at the Combine. (Arye Pulli)
- Miami DE Akheem Mesidor said he had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (Nicholas Moreano)
- Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez said he met with the Bears at the Combine. (Dan Parr)
- Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (CHGO)
- North Dakota State QB Cole Payton had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (Tom Downey)
- Arkansas CB Julian Neal had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (James Simone)
- Oregon S Dillon Thieneman had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (Nicholas Moreano)
- Missouri WR Kevin Coleman Jr. said he met with the Bears at the Combine. (Khari Thompson)
- Florida CB Devin Moore had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (Nicholas Moreano)
- Washington CB Tacario Davis was scheduled to have a formal interview with the Bears. (Nicholas Moreano)
- Alabama TE Josh Cuevas said he had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (Arye Pulli)
Giants
- The Giants restructured RB Devin Singletary’s contract, keeping his 2026 salary at $1.3 million while adjusting his new salary-cap figure to $2.55 million. (Wilson)
- The Giants signed LB Micah McFadden to a one-year, $3.75 million deal that includes a $1.5 million signing bonus, a $1.4 million fully guaranteed salary, up to $750,000 in per-game active roster bonuses, and $2 million in playtime incentives, bringing the maximum average annual value to $5.75 million. (Wilson)
- The Giants signed FB Patrick Ricard to a two-year, $7.63 million deal that includes $3.54 million guaranteed, a $2.2 million signing bonus, a $1.34 million fully guaranteed salary in 2026, a $2.34 million salary in 2027, $23,529 per-game active roster bonuses annually, a $750,000 roster bonus on the fifth day of the 2027 league year, and up to $450,000 in playtime incentives, bringing the maximum average annual value to $4.04 million. (Wilson)
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