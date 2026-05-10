NFC Notes: John Harbaugh, Christian Parker, Joe Schoen, Cowboys, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys DC Christian Parker spoke about the revamped defense, citing both roster improvements and taking ownership of the defensive scheme.

“I think we’ve done a good job,” Parker said of improving the defensive roster. “I think the Joneses and Will, their staff over there, they’ve done a good job just assessing and evaluating talent. Bringing players to us, we’re having great dialogue on what the schematic fits are, what we’re looking for, what we expect those guys to do in different situations. ‘If we have this, then maybe we don’t have that,’ and kind of how to piece it all together, because the defense is going to get formed by the personnel that we have. Their process has been very thorough as far as just accumulating the talent.”

“I think naturally, really good football players that are smart and play the right way, and play with intensity, those are naturally going to be versatile players,” Parker added. “Now, you don’t need everybody to play versatile. Everybody doesn’t have to play in multiple spots. You want guys to get good at one spot. If they can do multiple jobs and wear multiple hats, then that is what it is. …If we have a guy that can just play safety and we have the best at nickel, then we’re going to do that. If it’s a guy we want to play in one position in base and one position in nickel, then we’ll do that, too. We just wanted as many good players as we could find.”

“We have changed the concept of what we’re doing defensively,” EVP Stephen Jones noted. “The facts are that we have executed on a dramatic change.”

Giants

According to Dan Duggan, the Giants did not actually sign undrafted OT Dodji Dahoue out of Eastern Michigan.

out of Eastern Michigan. Duggan notes that it was simply a tryout, as the status of his torn ACL is still up in the air, and he could wind up receiving an international exemption status.

Giants

The Giants made notable additions in the 2026 NFL Draft, including OLB Arvell Reese at No. 5 overall, OT Francis Mauigoa at No. 10, CB Colton Hood at No. 37, and WR Malachi Fields in the third round. New York HC John Harbaugh thinks they added players who fit their identity.

“We want guys that fit how we want to play, and some of these guys, they really fit how we want to play,” Harbaugh said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “The fact that they’re bigger players, longer, heavy-handed type guys is important, because especially in this division, you’ve got to play that way. Your interior offensive line has to be physical. Look at the defensive tackles in this league. Right down the road, especially.”

There was talk about GM Joe Schoen being shown the door earlier this offseason. However, Harbaugh said he’s been collaborating closely with Schoen every day.

“Joe and I have been working together every single day, I mean, hours on end, whether it’s planning or organizing or just talking about players or watching tape again over and over again on these guys,” Harbaugh said. “I feel like it’s gone very well.”

Harbaugh was pleased with how things turned out for them in the draft and feels great about their offseason.

“On the surface right now, I feel great about it. I don’t feel we could have done any better,” Harbaugh said. “I think we made the most of the draft, made the most of the resources we had. I’m really happy with the way it went. I hope Joe feels the same.”