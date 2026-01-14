NFC Notes: John Harbaugh, Kliff Kingsbury, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

The Commanders elected to mutually part ways with OC Kliff Kingsbury. When appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, ESPN’s Peter Schrager said Kingsbury was “more than fine” moving on.

“I think for Kliff and Washington, at the end of the day, they wanted to make a change, and he was more than fine to no longer be the offensive play caller in that building,” Schrager said, via CommandersWire. “And he loved Jayden (Daniels) and loved Dan Quinn. I think it was just time, and they are moving on to David Blough, who is 30 years old, and they get their fresh new start. I’m excited to see where that goes.”

Schrager mentions that there wasn’t bad blood between Kingsbury and HC Dan Quinn, and the organization wanted to pivot to a new scheme that mirrors what GM Adam Peters had during his time with the 49ers.

“It actually ended on good terms with him and Quinn. Kliff goes on now, and I think they (Commanders) were just looking to get into a new scheme and mirror what they (Adam Peters) did in San Francisco,” Schrager said.

In the end, Schrager thinks it was a good decision to part with Kingsbury.

“I think that is fair. What Kliff does is different; it is not what they want to run. So they are going to move on. Again, both sides are cool with each other, happy, and Kliff is going to get another opportunity.”

Eagles

Zach Berman of The Athletic takes a look at 12 candidates to take over the Eagles’ offensive coordinator job:

With former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel , Berman writes that he could have “autonomy” over the Eagles’ offense and potentially use Philadelphia as a “springboard.”

, Berman writes that he could have “autonomy” over the Eagles’ offense and potentially use Philadelphia as a “springboard.” Berman thinks former Bills HC Brian Daboll fits the description of a potential coordinator with extensive experience.

fits the description of a potential coordinator with extensive experience. Verman points out that former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski has a good relationship with HC Nick Sirianni and connections within the Eagles’ organization.

has a good relationship with HC and connections within the Eagles’ organization. Regarding former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury, Berman writes that Jalen Hurts played in a similar system during his college career at Oklahoma. However, his run concepts could clash with OL coach Jeff Stoutland ‘s philosophy.

Berman writes that played in a similar system during his college career at Oklahoma. However, his run concepts could clash with OL coach ‘s philosophy. Although Berman lists former Ravens OC Todd Monken , he could see him follow John Harbaugh to his next destination.

, he could see him follow John Harbaugh to his next destination. As for “up-and-coming” candidates, Berman names Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhasse , Texans QBs coach Jerrod Johnson , Broncos QBs coach Davis Webb, Vikings QBs coach Josh McCown , and former Browns OC Tommy Rees .

, Texans QBs coach , Broncos QBs coach Vikings QBs coach , and former Browns OC . Berman names former Colts and Panthers HC Frank Reich as someone with considerable play-calling experience. Reich was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator in 2016-2017.

as someone with considerable play-calling experience. Reich was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator in 2016-2017. Saints OC Doug Nussmeier is another “familiar face” to consider after being the Eagles’ quarterbacks coach in 2024.

Giants

The Giants appear to be at the top of former Ravens HC John Harbaugh‘s list to become their next head coach. Baltimore owner Steve Bisciotti said he doesn’t expect Harbaugh to accept an offer from a team that doesn’t have an established quarterback.

“From what I’m reading now, he’s not going to do that,” Bisciotti said, via GiantsWire. “But he is also interviewing in a real position of strength. So if he doesn’t like the organization once he digs in, you can bet he isn’t going to take a job that doesn’t have a quarterback. He’s a little too old to be sitting around saying, ‘What’s the draft look like and how many picks do you have?’ and ‘Let’s start studying those college quarterbacks.’ I only thought there were a couple jobs out there. I told him one he should take. We’ll see if I manifest correctly.”