NFC Notes: John Lynch, Mike Macdonald, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch talked about who will be running the draft after assistant GM Adam Peters left for Washington. Peters had been serving as the team’s top college analyst since 2017, and Lynch hinted at staying within to fill the void.

“We really do a nice job of training these guys such that there’s always a pipeline,” Lynch said, via David Lombardi and Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “And I think it’s only right that when you have capable people, you stay within because that speaks to what we preach, that, ‘Hey, if you work your tail off and produce good work, there’s going to be opportunities.'”

Cardinals

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort spoke on the importance of the next month as the team prepares for free agency and the NFL Draft. Arizona heads into the offseason with over $40 million in cap space and the fourth overall pick which could go a long way in shaping the roster for 2024.

“We are definitely going to be active in free agency. What does that mean? I can’t spell that out for you right now,” Ossenfort said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “I don’t know what that means because we don’t completely control that. There is a market and players we think are going to be available right now that two weeks from now are not going to be available. Free agency is full of unknowns in that respect, and there are dangers in free agency.”

“The nature of free agency, you end up overpaying. That’s how it works,” Ossenfort added. “It’s full of mistakes. That’s not to say there are not things you can fix there. We will take our chances and there will be times we will find ways to supplement our roster, but ultimately we are going to build this team, and what we are going to be moving forward, through the draft.”

The Cardinals parted ways with Director of Player Personnel Dru Grigson. (Josh Weinfuss)

Seahawks

New Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald was asked about QBs Geno Smith and Drew Lock, and if they are both a part of Seattle’s future.

“That’s a tough question, and it’s one that I probably can’t answer right now,” Macdonald said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “Right now, we’re in the phase of figuring out who they are, and one or two or both would fit into our plans moving forward. Right now, we probably don’t have that answer for you.”