NFC Notes: Jonathan Gannon, Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

Per the Athletic’s Matt Barrows, 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said WR Brandon Aiyuk was “extremely distant since he got hurt,” tearing his ACL back in Week 7 of last year.

said WR was “extremely distant since he got hurt,” tearing his ACL back in Week 7 of last year. Barrows is doubtful the 49ers will be able to trade Aiyuk, and instead he expects San Francisco to release him so both sides can turn the page from each other.

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon pointed blame at the NFL’s rules when asked about the team’s tackling woes against the Texans.

“How the rules are set up, it’s hard to get better as a tackler being in the NFL, I’ll say that,” Gannon said, via ESPN.

Gannon believes that the current rules in place to help limit player injuries also hurts development, specifically in terms of tackling.

“It’s set up how it’s set up, that’s fine,” Gannon said. “But to get better at a skill, you have to practice the skill. You practice skill, you can scale it, you can scale the tempo, you can scale how you do it, but to practice a skill, you need to practice the skill. And so it’s a conundrum I think all defensive guys face and there’s risk-reward to trying to practice it with it however you set things up. But you definitely have to be a good tackling defense to play good defense.”

Seahawks

Seahawks TE Eric Saubert‘s extension is for one year and $2.67 million. He received a $500,000 signing bonus and a base salary of $1.66 million in 2026. Saubert can also earn up to $510,000 in per game active roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)