NFC Notes: Jonathan Gannon, Michael Bidwill, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers
- 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan on the Seahawks: “They’ve earned the No. 1 seed. They’ve played like that throughout the year…They had a good pass rush, tough to run ball against, tough to get explosive (plays) on.” (Inman)
- 49ers LB Tatum Bethune will miss the remainder of the season with a groin injury, per Shanahan. (Wagoner)
Cardinals
Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill addressed the media about his decision to fire HC Jonathan Gannon after three seasons. In the end, Gannon’s 15-36 record seemed to loom large for Bidwill.
“This morning, we spoke with Jonathan Gannon and let him know that we were going to go in a different direction with our head coach,” Bidwill said via NFL Media’s Grant Gordon. “Jonathan is a very smart, motivated, enthusiastic, intelligent, awesome coach. He and his staff, Gina Gannon, their families give so much and so much sacrifice to this organization. We are so appreciative of what he put into this organization. He made us better. But I think as you all know, this is a league about wins and losses. The wins and losses speak for themselves, especially this year. We just felt like we were going in the wrong direction and we needed to change course.”
The decision with Gannon may not be enough to keep QB Kyler Murray, who looked to be on his way out after Gannon benched him earlier this year. Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort declined to commit one way or the other to Murray.
“I think when you come off a season like we have, I’d say all options are on the table,” Ossenfort said. “Whether it’s quarterback or any other position, all options are on the table and we’re gonna investigate all those to improve the team. And with every roster decision, like we always have, we’re going to do what’s in the best interest of the team.”
- Bidwill continued: “This is a league about wins and losses. The wins and losses speak for themselves. We needed to go in a different direction. I’ve worked with Monti Ossenfort for three years. I am comfortable and confident with him leading the way as GM.” (Urban)
- Ossenfort continued: “I believe we have a talented group of young players. We have to do better. Better in player acquisition, better in player development.” (Urban)
Rams
- Rams HC Sean McVay announced the expectation is to get back WR Davante Adams and S Quentin Lake for Saturday’s wildcard matchup against the Panthers.
