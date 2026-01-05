NFC Notes: Jonathan Gannon, Michael Bidwill, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill addressed the media about his decision to fire HC Jonathan Gannon after three seasons. In the end, Gannon’s 15-36 record seemed to loom large for Bidwill.

“This morning, we spoke with Jonathan Gannon and let him know that we were going to go in a different direction with our head coach,” Bidwill said via NFL Media’s Grant Gordon. “Jonathan is a very smart, motivated, enthusiastic, intelligent, awesome coach. He and his staff, Gina Gannon, their families give so much and so much sacrifice to this organization. We are so appreciative of what he put into this organization. He made us better. But I think as you all know, this is a league about wins and losses. The wins and losses speak for themselves, especially this year. We just felt like we were going in the wrong direction and we needed to change course.”

The decision with Gannon may not be enough to keep QB Kyler Murray, who looked to be on his way out after Gannon benched him earlier this year. Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort declined to commit one way or the other to Murray.