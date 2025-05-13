NFC Notes: Jonathan Gannon, Robert Saleh, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers DC Robert Saleh told reporters that he had no interest in joining another team and was hopeful for a return to San Francisco.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for this organization,” Saleh said, via Nick Wagoner. “They gave me so much and during the first two years, if you think about those first two years as the coordinator in ’17 and ’18, it wasn’t easy and it could have been very easy for them to move on for me. I’m indebted to this organization, to those men for the rest of my life. They stuck with me and we made it happen. We did what we needed to do and the rest is history and I’m excited about the opportunity to get a chance to do it again with them.”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon wants his new defensive backs to know that they will not have as much room for error as they did in college and will need to attempt to be perfect on every play.

“Arguably the best athletes on the field, they’re covering them. A lot of times they don’t have a lot of help,” Gannon said of his rookie cornerbacks covering NFL receivers, via Pro Football Talk. “There’s good receivers in college and there’s good quarterbacks in college — what I’m about to say, I don’t want that to be misconstrued. But this is the best of the best. If you get beat the ball’s going to find you. Whereas in college I don’t see that all the time. The quarterbacks here can stand in the pocket and deliver the ball accurately, on time — that’s an adjustment for those guys. There’s not a lot of time to make up ground throughout the down to win that down up here.”

Rams

The Rams traded out of the first round in the 2025 NFL Draft, moving down from No. 26 to No. 46 with the Falcons. Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous executive who thinks it was a “really smart move” and is interested to see if Los Angeles makes any more moves with the draft capital they acquired.

“It’s a really smart move by the Rams, but I bet it was hard for them to do because they are not wired to punt like that,” the executive said. “It will be interesting to see how they maneuver the season and whether they use draft capital to improve their team.”

As for second-round TE Terrance Ferguson, one executive compared him to Rams TE Tyler Higbee. The executive also thinks fourth-round RB Jarquez Hunter will make a good kick returner.

“Ferguson is not flashy or explosive, but he is a smooth athlete, like a basketball player,” the executive said. “He is a long-strider, looks the part, wide catch radius. He is in that Tyler Higbee-type mold. The back they got from Auburn (Jarquez Hunter) is explosive, will be a good kick returner, and when you talked to SEC coaches, his name always came up.”