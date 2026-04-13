NFC Notes: Jonathan Greenard, Draft Visits, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions
- The Lions’ offensive line deteriorated last season following the departures of C Graham Glasgow and OT Taylor Decker. Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom cites one anonymous general manager who thinks Detroit will add a lineman with its first-round pick: “It’s gotta be an offensive lineman. It seems pretty obvious to us.”
- One personnel executive could see Detroit being motivated to trade up in the first round, given there are only two players in the “surefire rookie starter category.”
- La Canfora reports that the Lions are “very high” on Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor.
- Cincinnati DL Jay Hunt will visit the Lions. (Ryan Fowler)
- Tony Pauline of EssentiallySports, citing sources, reports that the Lions have “zeroed in” on Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor with its first-round pick at No. 17 overall.
- Pauline writes that Detroit wants to run the ball more effectively in 2026, and the organization believes pairing Proctor with OT Penei Sewell could create a “dominant run-blocking duo.”
- Lions LB Derrick Barnes‘ contract structure was updated after it was initially filed incorrectly. He will make a base salary of $1.345 million in 2027 to go along with a $6.145 million option bonus, instead of a $7.49 million base salary, per Justin Rogers.
- Toledo DB Andre Fuller will take a 30 visit with the Lions. (Ryan Fowler)
Packers
- Stephen F. Austin CB Charles Demmings will take a 30 visit with the Packers. (Aaron Wilson)
- Georgia Tech DT Jordan van den Berg took a 30 visit with the Packers. (Bill Huber)
- Wake Forest CB Karon Prunty will visit the Packers. (Easton Butler)
- New Mexico RB Damon Bankston is visiting the Packers. (Tom Silverstein)
- Central Michigan DE Michael Heldman will visit the Packers. (Tom Pelissero)
- Texas A&M CB Will Lee III visited the Packers. (Bill Huber)
- Oregon G Emmanuel Pregnon has been heavily linked to the Packers. (Tony Pauline)
- Ohio State OL Ethan Onianwa had a 30 visit with the Packers. (Tom Silverstein)
Vikings
- Vikings interim GM Rob Brzezinski said they aren’t looking to trade OLB Jonathan Greenard, but implied it might be their best course of action: “It’s not like we’ve been trying to move him. That’s not the case. We’re a much better football team with him.” (Alec Lewis)
- Minnesota HC Kevin O’Connell thinks keeping OL Blake Brandel at center will be best for his development, especially with their need at the position: “We want to do what’s best for Blake to ascend and reach his highest potential at one position. We want to have him, more than likely, at that center spot.” (Lewis)
- O’Connell can’t wait to get LT Christian Darrisaw back: “He’s so impactful. I don’t think we put enough credence and weight into (that position’s) impact, depending on whether they win or lose the snap.” (Lewis)
- Coming off the torn ACL, O’Connell wants to do everything they can to make sure Darrisaw can be available every game: “We’re going to do what we think is best to get Christian ready to play 17 games and feel his absolute best.” (Lewis)
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