NFC Notes: Jonathan Greenard, Jalen Hurts, Cam Skattebo, Eagles, Giants

Eagles

Despite winning games in almost 70 percent of his starts as a starting quarterback, few rank Eagles QB Jalen Hurts among the elites at the position in the NFL. Philadelphia HC Nick Sirianni defended his QB’s contributions to winning and feels his tremendous rushing impact sometimes gets overlooked since it takes away from his passing output.

“I think it’s convenient,” Sirianni said, via Fox Sports’ Henry McKenna. “It’s convenient to say that wins matter for this particular player. And then sometimes we forget about that.”

“When we get down in the red zone to win the game, we run it, and when we get real close, the quarterback sneaks it in. So maybe he doesn’t have as many touchdown passes. And that affects your passing efficiency.”

“He’ll do whatever he needs to do. And that’s what you admire about him, because all he really cares about at the end of the day is getting the win.”

Eagles

Eagles LB Jonathan Greenard is hoping to compete in training camp despite dealing with injuries last season that dated back to his time with the Vikings.

“I had surgery back in December, so I’m just working back in,” Greenard said, via the team website. “I feel pretty confident. (The team has) a good plan to get me back in and be ready to go for camp. We work as a championship team. Attention to detail is there, we are working our tails off. Even after practice, we’re doing extra drills just to make sure we’re all on the same page. They’re not going to settle for nothing less. It’s infectious, so you either get with the program or you get left. That’s not hard for me. I just get out there and work my tail off with the boys. I feel like I got a good grasp on how to eye talent and understand ball to where I can kind of put guys in the right position. I always watch everybody.” Greenard also commented on Eagles edge Jalyx Hunt, who had an interception return for a touchdown against Greenard and Minnesota.

“Jalyx is a freak. He’s an athlete,” Greenard said of his new teammate. “How young he is and where his game could really go is crazy. He’s making certain pass rush moves … he’s got this athletic bend that you can’t really teach. It’s just natural for him. He has a natural feel for the game. (Hunt) doing these things, it doesn’t surprise me because I’ve always watched him when I was in Minnesota. But he’s been as advertised. So, I’m excited to see what he can do this year.”

Giants

Giants RB Cam Skattebo made headlines by botching a backflip attempt during Fanatics Fest. When asked about Skattebo’s antics after suffering a dislocated ankle last season, HC John Harbaugh said he hasn’t spoken to the running back but is confident that he will be “ready to go” for training camp.

“My reaction was — I haven’t talked to him yet, I’m going to talk to him I’m sure. My reaction was this: Dude, at least stick it. I mean, land the thing if you’re going to do it, you know?” Harbaugh said, via Bleave. “That was my first reaction. But Skat’s going to be ready to go. He’s been working super hard. He has really been training like crazy. And his mind is on camp. He’s healthy, he’s ready to roll, and I can’t wait to see him out there at practice.”