NFC Notes: Jonathan Greenard, Jedrick Wills, Bear, Lions, Vikings

Bears

  • According to Adam Hoge, Bears’ new OT Jedrick Wills knee issues were more extensive than ligament tears and needed a femoral osteotomy to realign his femur with his hip.

Lions

Vikings

  • Vikings OLB Jonathan Greenard has come up as a trade candidate as the free agent market opens. When appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said he wouldn’t be surprised to see him get dealt: “The Vikings have made Jonathan Greenard available and it wouldn’t surprise me if he ends up being traded.”

