NFC Notes: Jonathan Greenard, Jedrick Wills, Bear, Lions, Vikings

Bears
- According to Adam Hoge, Bears’ new OT Jedrick Wills‘ knee issues were more extensive than ligament tears and needed a femoral osteotomy to realign his femur with his hip.
Lions
- Cincinnati TE Joe Royer met with the Lions at the Combine. (CrunchTimeSports)
- Houston TE Tanner Koziol had a formal Combine interview with the Lions. (CrunchTimeSports)
- Michigan TE Marlin Klein had a formal Combine interview with the Lions. (Emmett Matasovsky)
- Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor had a formal Combine interview with the Lions. (Mike Payton)
- Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor, Oregon G Emmanuel Pregnon, and Kentucky G Jalen Farmer had formal Combine interviews with the Lions. (CrunchTimeSports)
Vikings
- Vikings OLB Jonathan Greenard has come up as a trade candidate as the free agent market opens. When appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said he wouldn’t be surprised to see him get dealt: “The Vikings have made Jonathan Greenard available and it wouldn’t surprise me if he ends up being traded.”
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!