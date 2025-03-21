NFC Notes: Jonathan Jones, Lane Johnson, Eagles’ Free Agency, Commanders

Commanders

Washington signed CB Jonathan Jones after nine years in New England where he won two Super Bowl rings and ended with back-to-back four-win seasons. Jones opened up about the mindset change playing on teams with offenses that can hold their own.

“Your goals kind of shift,” Jones said, via Zach Selby of the team’s website. “Sometimes on defense, you’ll feel like you’re trying to win the game. It has to be on you. And you’ll shift to a point where there’s certain teams . . . where as a defense, your job is like, ‘Let me just get the ball back to our offense,’ and if they have the ball on the last drive, we know we’ll win that game.”

Eagles

Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice named four free agents still available who make sense for the Eagles.

Kempski starts with Browns OT Jedrick Wills as a reclamation project after some down years in Cleveland. He doesn’t think they would sign Wills until after the draft so it doesn’t affect their compensatory picks formula.

Next, Kempski brings up Colts S Julian Blackmon as a cost-effective option who wouldn't affect the compensatory picks if he signs for a one-year, $3 million contract.

The other two players Kemspki mentions are Giants LB Isaiah Simmons and Dolphins DT Calais Campbell.

Heading into his age-35 season, Eagles RT Lane Johnson signed an extension that will keep him with Philadelphia through 2027. Johnson talked about the team’s offseason conditioning program as a big reason he believes he will be able to remain in top shape to play at 37 years old.

“You know, a few years ago when I was coming back from all these surgeries, I thought my body was going to start failing or going downhill,” Johnson said, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “But I just think with the strength and conditioning program we have here and the stuff we do in the offseason, I feel really good. So, yeah, as long as I’m feeling good and I feel like I can contribute, I think I’ll continue to play. It’s all I’ve really known. I just love my football family. I’m an only child, so my brothers are here and have always been in the locker room, and that’s how I feel.”