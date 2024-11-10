NFC Notes: Jonathan Mingo, Marshon Lattimore, Cowboys, Commanders, Eagles

Cowboys

Dallas sent a fourth-round pick to Carolina in exchange for WR Jonathan Mingo at the deadline to address a position of need. Mingo was surprised the Panthers moved him and is excited for a new beginning.

“It kind of blindsided me because my agent told me he didn’t think anything was going to happen. There’s a slim chance,” Mingo said, via Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys’ official team website. “So that slim chance happened. I’m happy to be a Cowboy, fresh start for me, new beginnings, God put me here for a reason.”

Despite a lack of production in his young NFL career, Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy cited their draft grade for Mingo last year as a driving factor to make the move.

“You got to trust the draft process because you put so much into it, that grade always carries weight when he does go somewhere else and becomes available,” McCarthy added. “We definitely liked (Mingo) in the draft process, and he has a lot of the characteristics that you look for. … We’re excited for the opportunity to have him part of it.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones commented on the trade for Mingo: “Frankly we were disappointed when we missed him. He fits the profile of what we want and we will have him on the field, I predict, in the very near future. He’s the type of receiver that as we look to future with Dak is Dak friendly.” (Todd Archer)

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said he loves what CB Marshon Lattimore brings to the team and didn’t want to pass up the opportunity to add him to their defense.

“I’d say ‘you had me at hello,’” Quinn said, via PFT. “This was easy, man. To acquire a player of Shon’s caliber, the toughness, the physicality. Whether it was this month, six months from now, this is a player that you’d want to be on your team. He stands for the right stuff, he’s got an attitude to battle, we’re really pumped to have him here.”

Commanders DE Dorance Armstrong was fined $16,883 for roughing the passer (blow to the head/neck) in Week 9.

was fined $16,883 for roughing the passer (blow to the head/neck) in Week 9. Commanders HC Dan Quinn on the game against the Steelers: “I knew this was going to be a tough game and it played out probably like I thought in terms of how they would attack. The missed opportunities are the lessons here.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

Eagles

Eagles RT Lane Johnson on the progression of their offensive scheme: “It’s multiple people putting, egos, pride [aside] and looking at our team and saying, ‘Hey, this is how we function the best.'” (Jeff McLane)