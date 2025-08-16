NFC Notes: Jordan Love, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown admitted that the team has been struggling offensively with a new coaching staff, but also credited the defense for putting pressure on them to perform.

“We feel like as an offense maybe this camp there has been some struggles for us as an offense,” St. Brown said, via PFT. “But I think that’s normal. You got new coaches and different moving parts and you’re going against a really good defense every day. Things can get tough. But for us as an offense, we know the ability that we have, the playmakers we have, the quarterback we have, the O-line, so it’s just a matter of time for us. Keep getting better and improving is the name of the game for us right now.”

Packers

Packers GB Jordan Love is heading into his second season after signing a four-year, $220 million extension, leaving many expecting him to make a jump into the tier with the game’s elite. Green Bay HC Matt LaFleur refused to put a cap on his abilities because of his talent and composure. He also admitted that Love’s ceiling is directly correlated with the team’s success, regardless of fairness.

“I’d hate to put a ceiling on him, because I think he can be one of the elites in this league,” LaFleur said, via Jeff Howe of The Athletic. “He obviously has a lot of talent and a lot of the characteristics in terms of the mental makeup of what I think is so critical to guys being successful in this league. He never allows one moment to affect the next. He has an uncanny ability to stay so even-keeled.”

“His ceiling, it’s all dependent on team success. That’s how all quarterbacks are judged. They’re judged on Super Bowls and winning, and they’re going to get too much credit when you do well and too much blame when you don’t.”

Vikings

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy considers himself to be one of the most accurate passers in the league and is putting extra emphasis on placing throws into perfect areas.

“I think I’m one of the, you know, most accurate guys out there, and just being able to take a day-to-day and, you know, really hone in on just every single throw. It’s not just, you know, ‘The ball was completed.’ It’s, ‘Did I give him a runner’s ball?’ ‘Did I put it on the right pad for him to turn a certain way?’ So, you know, just being able to really lean into that as one of my strengths is something that I always have to be extremely hard on, every single throw,” McCarthy said, via ProFootballTalk.