NFC Notes: Jordan Love, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Per the Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain, the Bears shared their thinking on a variety of their draft picks this year, including fourth-round WR Tyler Scott . Bears GM Ryan Poles says Scott’s speed should allow him to make an impact right away as he works on other areas of his game: “The beautiful thing is when you have top-end speed, that buys you time to get that detail in and become a pro in your skill set and how you approach the game.”

Lions

The Lions’ draft haul was as well-received inside the league as it was by fans and media analysts — which is to say it wasn’t. Detroit traded down from No. 6 to No. 12 and took RB Jahmyr Gibbs, then doubled back with their second first-round pick to take LB Jack Campbell. In the leadup to the draft, Gibbs was seen as a late-first prospect and Campbell was widely seen as a Day 2 guy.

“They outsmarted themselves,” one NFL GM said via Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post. “They passed on the better back, and then go linebacker? I didn’t really like their draft. The linebacker probably would have been there when they picked again in the second round.”

Packers According to Field Yates, Packers QB Jordan Love ‘s extension through 2024 includes an $8,788,765 signing bonus and a base salary of $1.01 million in 2023, and a guaranteed $5.5 million salary in 2024. He can earn a $9 million salary escalator in 2023 and a $500,000 workout bonus in 2024.

The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman notes it’s setting up to be a three-man race for the No. 3 running back job in camp between Patrick Taylor , Tyler Goodson and seventh-round rookie Lew Nichols .

have stayed in touch this offseason and the veteran is a candidate to return to Green Bay. The Packers are set to host the Patriots for joint practices in training camp. (Schneidman)