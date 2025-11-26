NFC Notes: Jordan Love, Colston Loveland, Montez Sweat, Bears, Packers

Bears

Bears CB Nahshon Wright got his fifth interception of the season in an incredible play against the Steelers in Week 12. Chicago HC Ben Johnson couldn’t say enough good things about Wright, who could have a slight role change with the pending return of CB Jaylon Johnson.

“Shonny’s interception was one of the most athletic plays and phenomenal catches I’ve seen in a long time,” Johnson said, via the team’s YouTube. “Not to mention, I thought what’s unsung about what Shonny is doing right now is how much he’s influencing the run game as well.”

“He’s coming up, he’s tackling the ball carrier, they’re throwing a bubble screen and he’s knifing through the play there. He’s really playing sound football, really run game and pass game included. That was good to see.”

Bears EDGE Montez Sweat had two sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in Week 12’s win over the Steelers. Chicago HC Ben Johnson highly praised Sweat, saying he’s been building momentum since their Week 5 bye.

“He’s been heating up since the bye week, Tez has. You just felt it each week,” Johnson said, via BearsWire. “He seems to impact the game a little more each week. He had two, is that right? And had a chance for a third out there, from my count. It’s good to see that come on, just like that. I feel him. I feel Grady. I feel Book, I feel all those guys. Whenever we get that two-score lead there, that’s when it certainly starts to play in our favor a little bit more as well.”

Bears QB Caleb Williams on his chemistry with TE Colston Loveland: “He’s a safe target. He’s a reliable target. And his body language when he’s running routes is very similar to a wide receiver. It’s very smooth. It speaks to me very easily. I know when he’s breaking down, when he’s doing what. Then he’s also tall and a large human. That makes it a little bit easier to sometimes just toss it up to him.” (Wiederer)

Packers QB Jordan Love told reporters that while his shoulder injury is bothering him, he is going to continue to play through it as Green Bay pushes towards the playoffs.

“It’s one of those where I’m able to play through it,” Love said. “Obviously, anytime you take a hit, fall on it, you feel it. But nothing that it is holding me back or nothing that I can’t play through.”