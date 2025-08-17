NFC Notes: Jordan Love, Dan Campbell, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Tyson Bagent threw for 103 yards, one touchdown, and an interception in the Bears’ 24-24 preseason tie against the Dolphins. Chicago HC Ben Johnson was pleased with Bagent’s performance and praised his touchdown pass to Maurice Alexander in the second quarter.

“I thought Tyson did a great job,” Johnson said, via BearsWire. “That was one of those high back throws we’ve been talking about. Maurice is actually the secondary option, so number one wasn’t there. Tyson got to number two and gave him a chance. He climbed the ladder and went up there and get it and got both feet inbounds. Huge play for us there in there tight.”

Johnson thinks Bagent and Case Keenum played at a ‘high level” and managed things well.

“I thought both of those guys (Bagent and Keenum) operated at a high level,” Johnson said. “We’ve been having some ups and downs over the course of camp just operation, pre-snap penalties, all that. I felt like we were — we weren’t a hundred percent, but we were pretty smooth. There are some things that got thrown at us over the course of the game, you know, whether cover zero or they’re playing base to 11, so things are changing pretty quickly there, and yet they were able to stay calm and composed and make sure we were organized and gave us a chance to have a good play. I know it wasn’t all fun and games out there in terms of getting yards and all that, but I thought they did a great job keeping the unit going.”

Lions

After an offseason that saw drastic turnover on the coaching staff, Lions HC Dan Campbell is using the added doubt as extra motivation for the upcoming season.

“It’s not hard for me to find things that can drive you,” Campbell said, via WXYZ. “That’s how I was as a player, that’s how I am as a coach. I’ll pull anything negative because it motivates me. So I would be lying if I said, ‘No, that doesn’t get me going a little bit.’ That’s the next challenge.”

“If I really did this right, I should be able to just leave and these guys don’t miss a beat. If you really do your job, that can happen.”

According to Justin Rogers, Lions DE Ahmed Hassanein (leg) is in “good shape” and returned to Wednesday’s practice.

(leg) is in “good shape” and returned to Wednesday’s practice. Rogers also notes CB Terrion Arnold (hamstring) is unavailable this week and the team expects him to be back next week.

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love recently underwent surgery on the ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb of his non-throwing hand. Love explained he wanted to make sure he was completely ready for the regular season.

“I think with the time frame that we have right now, finishing up training camp and preseason and heading into the season with the choice to be going into the season 100% healthy was definitely the call I wanted to make,” Love said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “Dealing with injuries last year, I wanted to go into this thing feeling good.”

Love added that he likely wouldn’t have had surgery if the season were already underway.

“If this was in the middle of the season, probably would’ve been something we didn’t get the surgery on,” Love said. “But with it still being early and I’m having time to recover and be fully ready for Week 1, the recommendation was to get the surgery.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur expects Love to participate in some form next week.

“I wouldn’t say [he will throw] right away, but we anticipate there’ll be some sort of participation next week,” LaFleur said.