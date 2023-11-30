NFC Notes: Jordan Love, Joshua Dobbs, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said the team plans on utilizing LB Malcolm Rodriguez more on the offensive side of the ball. He’s been taking snaps at fullback now that he’s playing less on defense than he was as a rookie.

“He’s gonna have to take on a bigger load. He plays a little bit on defense and we’re gonna need him more on offense, too,” Campbell said, via PFT. “So we’re gonna stretch him out a little bit here but he can handle it. He’s got hands, too, you saw that, can flip his hips. He’s tough, he’s got leverage. He’s smart. So it’s pretty impressive, it’s pretty impressive…We’re maximizing the roster…Rodrigo’s doing a great job…We’re just letting this kid grow a little bit, see where he can go.”

Packers

Packers WR coach Jason Vrabel said he’s noticed QB Jordan Love become a more vocal leader.

“He did yell at our guys once or twice, which I was actually excited about, to see him start to come into his own and, when they mess up, to get on them,” Vrable said, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “But, at the same time, Jordan’s been an exceptional leader for them, and I think Jordan’s confidence in them and what they say in the meeting room when he’s like, ‘Hey, keep doing that. That’s what we need. The ball’s going to come your way.’”

Packers QB Tom Clements added that Love got on to one of the team’s receivers for running the wrong route and got the issue corrected next time they were in the huddle.

“A guy ran a different route — not what was called in the huddle,” Clements said without identifying the player or game. “He heard something different. That happens at times. You try to eliminate it. But it was at an important point in the game. Jordan got upset and got on him. After that, the player understood, and it’s just one of those things that happens during the course of the game. You’ve got to listen. If it doesn’t work out right, you’ve got to correct it. And he corrected it, and we moved forward.”

Packers WR Christian Watson has noticed Love’s development and agrees that he’s becoming the quarterback the franchise hoped for him to be.

“He’s clicking,” Watson said. “We’re seeing exactly what we knew he was capable of. As a team and as an offense, specifically, we’ve just got to keep on stacking these games. I think he’s done a great job of stacking these weeks and stacking these reps and continuing to get better and better. He’s shown us exactly what we’ve seen out of him all along.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said they want to be sure to effectively communicate what they want in “whoever is playing quarterback” when WR Justin Jefferson returns. The coach has a decision to make between sticking with Joshua Dobbs after his four-interception game, or giving either veteran QB Nick Mullens or fifth-round QB Jaren Hall a shot. In the end, O’Connell wants their quarterbacks to show rhythm, timing, and ability to adjust with defenses.

“We’re going to make sure that whoever is playing quarterback is aware and understands the intent behind plays where either Justin is the primary, or — based upon coverage, based upon the defensive look — how to quickly and efficiently get to the right place to go with the football,” O’Connell said, via the team’s site. “In the end that’s what the NFL passing game is about: rhythm, timing, understanding that the defense can and will take some things away, but progressing in rhythm.”

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler write there’s a good chance the Vikings and QB Kirk Cousins work something out to keep him on the roster in 2024.