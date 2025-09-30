NFC Notes: Jordan Love, Micah Parsons, Ben Johnson, Bears, Packers

Bears

Bears CB Josh Blackwell, who blocked the potential game-winning field goal, said it was a statement win for Chicago.

“It’s an incredible win, and that’s just a testament to the team we have,” Blackwell said, via ESPN. “I think we stacked a good week of practice and we kind of got this quote-unquote monkey off our back that we’re not the ‘same old Bears’, we’re different.”

Bears HC Ben Johnson said that he was proud of the team while acknowledging that they still have a long way to go.

“I’m proud of our guys,” Johnson said. “They came through for us. We’re building something special here, and I think they’re feeling it, just the belief they have in each other, the belief they have in this coaching staff, I thought it really showed through. This is a huge win for our team, finding a way in the fourth quarter to come out on top. I just thought that was outstanding for us.”

Johnson encouraged QB Caleb Williams before he returned to the field after halftime.

“I remember talking to Caleb before he took the field,” Johnson said. “I said, ‘This is what you’re built for’, and these are the moments that he thrives in the most. I think that’s really been the story of his life, to be honest with you and I know he came through for us in a big way.”

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love talked about the final play sequence of the team’s game against the Cowboys, where the offense looked out of sorts.

“We had a good call on and we just didn’t execute,” Love said, via the NY Times. “I don’t think everybody was on the same page with what needed to happen. It’s something that we’ve got to fix. We’ve got to clean up and be better because it ended up being really, really close with only one second left … it’s one of those situations where it took too long. We were wasting too much time right there, and that’s really it.”

Love added that the team needs to pay more attention to detail, and they’re not far off from where they need to be.

“I think we’ve shown what we’re about when we’re playing very well,” Love said. “We’ve just got to do that. We’ve got to be consistent every day, whether it’s practice, games. Every time we touch the field, we’ve got to be consistent. There’s just a lot of little areas that, if we clean up and execute at a better clip, we’ll be the team we want to be. I have no doubt in that. I know we’re still a really good team, but it comes down to, on Sundays, coming out here and performing, executing at a high level. There is some disappointment in these past two weeks, but there’s still a lot of stuff to clean up, and we’ve still got a long season ahead of us and I still know what type of team we are.”

Love was strip-sacked on a play that HC Matt LaFleur called in hopes of gaining significant yards.

“We called a chunk play. They played Cover 2. I thought the protection held up pretty good,” LaFleur said. “When you’re getting a couple hitches, that’s all you can really expect. It’s either check the ball down (or) if you get engulfed, just take the sack … obviously, if I could go back in time, I wouldn’t have called that play. It’s not a great play for the coverage that they played. Credit to them. We were trying to be aggressive and it backfired and it killed us.”

Packers OLB Micah Parsons said that giving up 40 points defensively is unacceptable and the defense was the reason why they lost.

“We let him down,” Parsons said. “Giving up 40 points, bro, I don’t care where we’re playing. That’s just unacceptable, for me and everyone. I’m not even pointing fingers, just we got to find a way to get off the field and we didn’t do a great job at that tonight. And I take ownership. Coach in there took ownership. But ownership is one thing … doing something about it is another.”

Packers

Packers OLB Micah Parsons said that he was disappointed after the team gave up 40 points against the Cowboys.

“Giving up 40 points, bro, I don’t care where we’re playing. That’s just unacceptable for me and everyone,” Parsons said, via Around The NFL. “I’m not even pointing fingers, just like, we got to find a way to get off the field, and we didn’t do a great job at that tonight.”

Parsons added that Cowboys QB Dak Prescott looked efficient and the defense gave him too many easy throws.

“You look at how precise No. 4 looked tonight, just getting through his throws, getting to his receivers, the timing,” Parsons said about Prescott. “I think he played a better game than we played defense. So, you know, shoutout to Dak, and I told him, I said, ‘You go watch that film. You lucky if you wasn’t on your s—, it would’ve been a long day, it would’ve been a real long day for you,’ but he played a hell of a game, and I give him kudos for that.”

Parsons added that he was “pissed off” with how the defense performed.

“I even told Jordan to the side, you know, ‘Thank you for having our back today,‘ “Parsons said. “You know, that’s why it’s so pivotal to, you know, you play complementary football. Because today, Jordan played like the player he was, and we let him down. We didn’t live up to the level of expectation on defense.“