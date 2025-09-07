NFC Notes: Jordan Love, Micah Parsons, Caleb Williams, Bears, Packers

Bears

Bears QB Caleb Williams said he’s grown comfortable within HC Ben Johnson‘s offense.

“I’ve got the utmost confidence in Ben, in his coaching ability, his play-calling and all of that,” Williams said, via PFT. “It comes down to being able to execute exactly what he puts out there for us as a team, as an offense. Throughout the week when we’re messing up — which is going to happen — we have to get back in the huddle, redo it, so that when it happens on game day, we go out there and execute exactly what he dishes out for us.”

Bears rookie RB Kyle Monangai has been limited in practice while recovering from a hamstring injury, but spoke about his return: “I feel good. I don’t know what my role will be, but whatever it is, I’m hoping to do it to the best of my ability.” (Courtney Cronin)

Packers

Dealing with a back injury, Packers DE Micah Parsons had a unique look at the locker room while receiving treatment on Tuesday and feels that the team is bought in and ready to go places this season.

“I’ve never been in a locker room with guys like this,” Parsons said in a Thursday press conference. “I came in Tuesday for treatment and I saw like almost every guy in the locker room. I said, ‘This is the first time I’ve ever seen this.’ That just shows how much these guys want to be here.”

Ian Rapoport reports that the Packers signed P Daniel Whelan to a two-year, $6.2 million deal, including a $2.1 million signing bonus.

Packers QB Jordan Love said he is working to refine some of his passes this season, pointing out that out-breaking routes to the left side have been an area he’s vulnerable in.

“That’s been the most inconsistent thing for me, those out-breakers to the left where sometimes I’m on the money, sometimes I’m missing inside where that very well could be a pick-six,” Love said, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “There’ve been a couple plays where it should be an easy completion and I miss inside, and the DB has a chance to break it up. It’s just having that mindset where I gotta hit on every throw, if there’s a little separation then I gotta be able to put the ball on the money. If there’s no separation, how can I fit it in that type of window? All those things, what I need to focus on is the balance, not falling off my throws to the left and making sure I get everything open, and balance is a big part of that.”

Love praised their coaching staff for giving him different things to work on to develop more consistency.

“You don’t want to have too many things coach gives you so much to work on — Well, which one do I focus on? They’ve done a great job coaching-wise of giving me different things to work on, and we can attack that thing, and once you get good at that, get more consistent at that, now it’s, what’s the next thing to focus on?”

Love said they are going into the season with a focus on being consistent and capitalizing on every chance they are given.