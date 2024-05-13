NFC Notes: Jordan Morgan, Rome Odunze, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears first-round WR Rome Odunze fielded questions about the sky being the limit for the team’s offense after drafting him ninth overall and QB Caleb Williams with the first overall pick.

“Definitely, definitely,” Odunze said, via ESPN. “Especially with Caleb throwing the ball, there’s so many different avenues of the offense that we can explore, especially with the wide receiver core with such versatile receivers. There is no limit to what we can do. I’m super excited to get into the playbook and unlock the master plan that they’re gonna have for us.”

Lions

The Lions’ coaching staff is filled with former players on both sides of the ball, which has helped them relate to the players better throughout the season. Detroit OC Ben Johnson talked about why having so many former players on the staff works for them.

“It’s instant credibility with the players,” Johnson said, via ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. “[The players] might not know the coach very well, but the fact that he played at a high level in this league, I do think that speaks volumes for the respect factor early on.”

Packers

Packers OC Adam Stenavich wouldn’t say whether the team plans to deploy first-round OL Jordan Morgan as a tackle or a guard.

“He’s a natural on the edge,” Stenavich said, via the team website. “He looks comfortable out there. There’s obviously some technique stuff we’ve got to clean up, just like anybody, but yeah, I’m excited to work with him and just watch him and see. I wouldn’t say he’s a tackle, I wouldn’t say he’s a guard, I just want to see where he fits best for us and with our best five out there. So that may be at tackle. It might not be. But I’m excited to work with him and you can see his athleticism when he’s out there. He’s a pretty talented guy.”