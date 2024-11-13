NFC Notes: Josh Jacobs, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

The Bears decided to part ways with OC Shane Waldron this week. Caleb Williams said they aren’t looking to completely re-invent their offense and is confident he’ll be able to adapt to their offensive changes.

“They’re not going to reinvent the wheel, in a sense, you know?” Williams said, via the team’s YouTube. “We’re midseason, and it’s not a decision for me. I have to do what (Head) Coach (Matt Eberflus) says. I have to deal with whatever decision he makes, and I have to be fine with it. Will I be able to adapt? Yes, I will. We’ll be able to adapt, to whatever decision Coach makes. From there, we have to go out and execute and win games.”

Bears RB D’Andre Swift isn’t putting blame on their coaches for their offense’s struggles this season.

“I’m always one to never put anything on coaches or anything like that,” Swift said. “They’re not out there with no helmet or shoulder pads on. So I feel as though, whatever they call, us as players and the ones that have a job with these helmets and shoulder pads on need to go out there and execute.”

According to Marca Silverman, several players approached HC Matt Eberflus and GM Ryan Poles about making a change from Waldron prior to his dismissal on Tuesday.

Lions

After trading for DE Za’Darius Smith from the Browns, the Lions made him inactive for Week 10 in what would have been his bye week in Cleveland. Detroit HC Dan Campbell knows they will need Smith to be fresh down the stretch to help the pass rush.

“We got 11 games left here, and we’re going to need him for every one of those,” Campbell said, via Will Burchfield. “And every time we get a little bit closer to the end, they get more critical.”

Packers

Packers RB Josh Jacobs trails only Ravens RB Derrick Henry in rushing yards after contract in his first season with the team. Green Bay DT Kenny Clark loves the physical mentality Jacobs brings to their team as someone who wants to run through defenders.

“He just brings a different dynamic,” Clark said, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “He’s a true every-down back. Just playing against him and having that experience against him, the first three quarters he’s going to take those hits — he does a great job at bouncing in and out of the gaps — but that fourth quarter comes around, it’s hard to keep tackling that big dude.”

Jacobs spoke on his running style where he looks to tire out the defense on every run and make them work to bring him down.

“I always try to tell myself if I get tackled, either they’re going to feel me when they tackle me, or I’m going to make them work for it,” Jacobs added. “When they shoestring tackle me and I get tackled sometimes, those are the ones I hate the most.”

Jacobs’ $45,020 fine has been rescinded for using his helmet. (Tom Pelissero)