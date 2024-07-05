NFC Notes: Josh Jacobs, Jordan Love, J.J. McCarthy, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus thinks WR Velus Jones will provide an impact on special teams under the NFL’s new kickoff rules.

“A guy like that with the type of skill set, with the speed and power that he has, and he’s coming full speed ahead at you. It’s like a damn freight train running at you,” Eberflus said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

Packers

Packers RB Josh Jacobs thinks their offense has a lot of potential with Jordan Love, a strong offensive line, and capable receivers.

“I honestly think the sky is the limit in this offense,” Jacobs said, via NFL.com. “Obviously, with having a special guy in Jordan Love, you know, and having a good offensive line and some good receivers out there makes it a lot easier for me, but just to be able to see the game plan and things that they want me to do this year, the things that they’re allowing me to do, I just think it’s going to be a special year.”

Jacobs is excited to prove that he can catch the ball as a running back.

“Just to be able to come out and actually show that I can catch the ball more,” Jacobs said. “Not just that but trusting me enough to be able to pick up protections. It’s just so special when you got a guy like Jordan Love back there, and you can’t really just load the box every play, and you make defenses decide what they want to stop. I think that’s going to be the biggest help for me this year.”

Jacobs expressed confidence that Love can become a “superstar” quarterback.

“To me, just from what I’ve seen, he has all the traits and all the tools to be a superstar in this league,” Jacobs said. “I think that as he keeps continuing to play and gets experience and becomes more confident in his abilities and what he can do, he’s going to be the next superstar in this league, for sure.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell confirmed first-round QB J.J. McCarthy has taken reps with the first team offense.

“He’s had a great spring,” O’Connell said, via Vikings Wire. “He’s off to a really good start. You know transitioning into a new offense, a bunch of new teammates, new players, he gets a ton of work throughout routes on air and even in 7-on-7, you know where we were going full speed on all that stuff with some of the first group throughout the spring.”