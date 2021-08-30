NFC Notes: Josh Rosen, Falcons, Packers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons QB Josh Rosen‘s first practice with the team was last Wednesday and six days later he was on the field auditioning for Atlanta to keep him around as a backup. It’s not ideal to potentially have the last chance of your career riding on how much of a playbook you can learn in less than a week but that’s life on the NFL bubble.

“We highlighted the plays we ran but we ran through them pretty quick,” Rosen said via Tori McElhaney of the team website. “Over my headset, (Falcons HC Arthur Smith) was like, ‘Are you good with this play?’ And I’m giving him a nod like, ‘Yeah, uh, I think so.'”

“I know I am talented. I know I can play. I just need the right opportunity and right situation and the right mindset,” Rosen added. “I feel like I am more capable right now in seizing an opportunity just because I feel like I have grown as an individual since my rookie year. I feel like I have matured as an adult, as a human.”

Packers

The Packers plan on utilizing the one-two punch with RB Aaron Jones and RB AJ Dillon that they’ve utilized in the past. However, seventh-round rookie RB Kylin Hill has also shown during the preseason that he is more than capable if called upon.

“I think for the most part, you just want to keep the same approach with them,” Packers RB coach Ben Sirmans said, via PackersNews.com. “It’s something that has worked for us. Game to game, you know, anything can happen. I mean, you may have an idea and, ‘Okay, here’s what we want to do with them. Here’s how many times we want to make sure he (Jones) has the ball in his hands. You just know that anytime the ball is in his in his hands you’ve got for a lot of production.”

Sirmans has pointed out that Hill has great instincts as a runner, knowing when to burst through running lanes, and also showing patience while the offensive line creates them.

“The biggest thing is his overall instincts,” Sirmans said. “As a runner, am I able to anticipate, set blocks up and understand how to go slow and accelerate right at the right time. Plus, he’s really tough and has a great, a great demeanor.”

Saints

said they will have a backup plan for the opening game vs. Green Bay in case they can’t play due to Hurrican Ida damage: “We haven’t heard anything relative to the opener (w/Green Bay). Obviously, we’ll have a Plan B. A lot of things from a priority standpoint are more important for our city. We fully anticipate starting the season with Green Bay & the question is where will it be at.” (Jeff Duncan) The Saints evacuated New Orleans before the storm hit and are in Dallas to continue operations for the time being.

Payton mentioned there is no damage to any of the team’s facilities, but they will remain in Dallas this week. (Ed Werder)