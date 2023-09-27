NFC Notes: Joshua Dobbs, Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan was expecting his offense to be blitzed by the Giants defense and was impressed with the way QB Brock Purdy handled the situation in the team’s win over New York.

“We knew it was a possibility,” Shanahan told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “They’ve definitely been like that before. That is a little bit of their system. Some games they do more than others, but we knew that was a possibility going into it, similar, to how Miami was last year. They had a similar philosophy. So no, it didn’t surprise us.”

“After watching the film, I was even more impressed than I felt last night after the game,” Shanahan added. “And we missed a number of blitz pickups where he had some free hitters in his face. I think that always makes it harder with accuracy and stuff because you’re going to get the balls tipped and stuff if you throw it right. So you got to kind of avoid those things and I thought he hung in there, made few mistakes, and had a hell of a game.”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon praised QB Joshua Dobbs, who has had strong performances since taking over as the team’s starter in the absence of QB Kyler Murray.

“I think he’s played winning football since he has been here,” Gannon said, via CardsWire.com. “I think you guys will continue to see his improvement as he gets more comfortable. He’s pretty comfortable right now. He’s making a bunch of plays for us. He’s got good command in the huddle. He never has any flinch, which I love about him. He’s doing a good job.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay and QB Matthew Stafford both feel that the team beat themselves on Monday night against the Bengals.

“There (were) just a lot of self-inflicted wounds,” McVay said, via the Associated Press. “It did feel like we were in striking distance,” McVay said. “I thought the defense kept us in the game the whole night, and I thought it was really unfortunate, especially early on where we had to settle for field goals where we had some of the looks and some of the opportunities to be able to execute and we just weren’t able to get it done.”

“I think the biggest thing for us tonight was missed opportunities early in the game in the red zone,” Stafford added. “If we can come away with some sevens there it’s probably a little bit of a different game later on.”